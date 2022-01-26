31.5 C
Confusion as delegates protest strange names in ongoing Ekiti PDP primary

Vincent Ufuoma
New PDP national chairman Iyorchia Ayu
DELEGATES at the ongoing People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti have accused the National Organising Committee of bringing doctored list for the conduct of the poll.

Trouble started when some delegates that were mobilised from Ido Osi Local Government could not find their names on the delegate lists brought to the venue of the electoral committee by Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Some of the delegates complained that the lists had been doctored from the national secretariat of the party.

Efforts are ongoing by Governor Emmanuel to resolve the impasse.

