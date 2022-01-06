It is misplaced priority to expect anything new from Buhari –PDP

— 1 min read

THE opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said it would be a misplaced and unfortunate priority for anyone expecting to see new changes from the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The PDP National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu stated this in response to Buhari’s interview with Channels Television aired on Wednesday.

In the interview, Buhari spoke about a wide range of issues, particularly the growing insecurity in major parts of the country.

He vowed that his administration was going to deal with ravaging and deadly bandits in the northern part of the country as terrorists.

He, however, was opposed to state policing which has been seen by some governors and opinion leaders across the country as the only means of ending and tackling the nation’s insecurity.

“State police is not an option. Find out the relationship between local governments and the governors. Are the third tier of government getting what they are supposed to get constitutionally?”he asked.

But in his reaction, Ayu said Buhari’s rejection of state police showed that the continued killings in the country did not bother him.

“As has been said by many before now, to expect anything new from our president would be a misplaced and unfortunate expectation,” he said.

“From the economy to insecurity, killing of innocent farmers by terrorists (which some erroneously term farmer/herder clashes) and other sundry issues, President Buhari honoured his calling as a president who has nothing new to offer.

“In President Buhari’s view, State Police is not an option. Yet, it appears the continued killings in some localities of Nigeria, particularly in the North, and more specifically in his home state of Katsina, may not matter.”

He lamented that the president could reject the proposal for a security system that fed on local intelligence and nuances, which the federal police could not adequately provide.