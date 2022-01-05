28.1 C
Abuja

I will sign electoral bill if parties are given options for selecting candidates -Buhari

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari wants security agents to apply overwhelming force against any attempt to disrupt the November 6 Anambra governorship election

Related

1min read

NIGERIAN President Muhammadu Buhari has said he will sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law if other options for selecting candidates for elections are included.

He said this during an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday.

“I will sign. All I would like is that there should be options. You can’t dictate to people and say you are doing democracy. Allow them other options so that they can make a choice,” he said.

Buhari said direct primaries should not be the only means of selecting electoral candidates, but the options of indirect primaries and consensus candidates should also be included.

“I don’t support direct primaries because I want people to be given a choice. There should be options. We must not insist that it should be direct. There should be consensus and indirect.”

Buhari had declined assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill for the fifth time in December due to the part that imposed direct primaries on political parties.

Following his refusal to assent to the bill, he wrote a letter to the National Assembly, which was read during plenary on December 21, 2021.

- Advertisement -

In his letter, Buhari said that the compulsory adoption of direct primaries for elections had negative implications on citizens’ rights.

He also noted that conducting direct primaries across all wards in the country would increase the cost of running primaries and monitoring elections.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

I will sign electoral bill if parties are given options for selecting candidates -Buhari

NIGERIAN President Muhammadu Buhari has said he will sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill...
News

Buhari vows to deal with criminals as FG officially declares bandits as terrorists

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has promised to exercise the full strength of the military to...
News

Don’t see education as means of getting govt jobs, Buhari tells Nigerian youths

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has told Nigerian youths not to see education as a tool...
Business and Economy

Insecurity, recession responsible for Nigeria’s huge spending- Finance minister

NIGERIA's Minister of Finance Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed has listed insecurity and past recessions as...
Business and Economy

Heads of Nigerian MDAs can’t account for N377bn, $100,000 – 2019 Audit

AT least four Nigerian ministries and their agencies could not account for N377 billion...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Maiduguri: Troubled city in darkness (Part one)

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Magodo Estate suffers another lockdown

Sylvester Oromoni: Lagos govt clears Dowen College students, staff

How Delta State Government spent over N20bn on two IPP projects that are yet...

Sabon Gari: Despite FG’s multi-billion investment on solar project, SMEs spend over N36m yearly...

Keren-Happuch: Long wait for justice bruises a mother’s heart

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBuhari vows to deal with criminals as FG officially declares bandits as terrorists

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.