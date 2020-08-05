WAEC disowns fake 2020 exam timetable, says exam kicks off August 17

THE West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced the release of the timetable for the 2020 senior secondary school certificate examination (WASSCE).

The examination council disclosed this through a statement on its official Twitter handle signed by Demianus Ojijeogu, the WAEC Head of Public Affairs.

“The West African Examination Council (WAEC) wishes to inform its stakeholders-schools, parent and candidates that the Final International timetable for the conduct of WASSCE for school candidates, 2020 has been released,” the statement read.

According to the examination body, several versions of the timetable have been circulated, but should be disregarded, because “they did not emanate from the council.”

The Council said its examination would commence on Monday, August 17.

“The examination which has been slated to begin on Monday, August 17, 2020, will end on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

According to the Timetable, students will sit for Mathematics on August 24 and English Language on August 26.

Practicals for science students begin this Friday, August 7 with Chemistry.

“The Council hereby urges the candidates to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the examination by shunning all acts of malpractice and obeying all Covid-19 protocols that have been put in place at the examination centres,” the statement further read.

Schools across the country have been resuming in preparation for the examination after five months break due to COVID-19 pandemic.

See full timetable below

FULL TIME TABLE

Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Engineering Science 2 ( Essay) -8:30 hrs – 10:15 hrs

Engineering Science 1 (Objective) -10:15 hrs – 11:30 hrs

Friday 14 August, 2020

Management In Living 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs- 10:30 hrs

Management In Living 1 (Objective) -10:30 hrs – 11:30 hrs

Management In Living 3 ( Test of Practical Work) – 14:00 hrs – 15:00 hrs

Saturday 15 August 2020

Physical Education 3 ( Theory of Practical) – 08:30 hrs – 10:30 hrs

Monday 17 August 2020

Core Mathematics 2 (Essay) 08:30 hrs – 11:30 hrs

Core Mathematics 1 (Objectives) – 14:00 hrs – 15:30 hrs

Tuesday 18 August 2020

Chemistry 3 (Alternative D) (Alternative to Practical work) – 08:30 hrs – 10:00 hrs

Food and Nutrition 3 (Practical) Planning Session – 11:00 hrs – 12:00 hrs

Home Management 3 (Practical) Planning Session – 13:00 hrs – 14:00 hrs

Physical Education 2 (Essay) – 14:00 hrs – 15:20 hrs

Physical Education 1(Practical) – 15:20 hrs – 16:30

Wednesday 19 August 2020, To Monday 7 September 2020

Arabic 3 Oral

Fence 3 Oral

Food and nutrition 3(Practical)

Home Management 3 (Practical)

Date and time for each paper will be organized by council.

Wednesday, 19th August, 2020*

Economics 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs.

Economics 1 (Objective) – 10:30 hrs. – 11:30 hrs.

Thursday, 20th August, 2020*

Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative A) – 08:30 hrs. – 11:15 hrs. (1st Set)

Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative A) – 11:40 hrs. – 14:25 hrs.(2nd Set)

History 2 (Essay) – 13:00 hrs. – 15:00 hrs.

History 1 (Objective) – 15:00 hrs. – 16:00 hrs.

Friday, 21st August, 2020

Literature-In-English 2 (Prose) – 08:30 hrs. – 09:45 hrs.

Literature-In-English 1 (Objective) – 09:45 hrs. – 10:45 hrs.

Literature-In-English 3(Drama & Poetry) – 14:00 hrs. – 16:30 hrs

Saturday, 22nd August, 2020

Home Management 2( Essay) – 08:30 hrs – 09:30 hrs

Home Management 1 Objective – 09:30 hrs – 10:30 hrs

Health Sciences 3 Alternative to Practical – 14:00 hrs – 15:45 hrs

Monday, 24th August, 2020

English Language 3 (Oral)/** – 08:30 hrs. – 09:15 hrs. (1st Set)

English Language 3 (Oral)/** -09:40 hrs. – 10:25 hrs. (2nd Set)

Arabic 2 (Essay) – 13:00 hrs. – 15:00 hrs.

Arabic 1 (Objective) – 15:00 hrs. – 15:50 hrs.

Tuesday, 25th August, 2020

Biology 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:10 hrs.

Biology 1 (Objective) – 10:10 hrs. – 11:00 hrs.

Commence 2 ( Essay) – 13:00 hrs. – 15:00 hrs.

Commerce 1 (Objective) – 15:10 hrs. – 15:50 hrs.

Wednesday, 26th August, 2020

English Language 2(Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs.

English Language 1 (Objective) – 10:30 hrs. – 11:30 hrs.

Thursday, 27th August 2020

Geography 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs.

Geography 1(Objective) – 10:30 hrs. – 11:30 hrs.

Geography 3(Practical and Physical Geography) 13:00hrs. – 14:50hrs.

Friday, 28th August, 2020

Physics 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10.00 hrs.

Physics 1 (Objective) – 10:00 hrs. – 11:15 hrs.

Business Management 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs.

Business Management 1 (Objective) – 10:30 hrs. – 11:30 hrs.

Saturday, 29th August, 2020

Agricultural Science 3 (Alternative to Practical Work) – 08:30 hrs – 10:00 hrs.

French 2 (Essay) – 14:00 hrs. – 15:15 hrs.

French 1 (Objective) – 15:15 hrs. – 16:15 hrs.

Monday, 31st August, 2020

Biology 3 (Alternative B) (Alternative to Practical work) 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs. (1st Set) and 11:00 hrs. – 13:00 hrs. (2nd Set)

Tuesday 1st September, 2020

Further Mathematics/Mathematics (Elective) 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 11:00 hrs.

Further Mathematics/Mathematics (Elective) 1 (Objective) -14:30 hrs. – 16:00 hrs.

Wednesday, 2nd September, 2020

Christian Religious Studies 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs.

Christian Religious Studies 1 (Objective) – 10:30 hrs. – 11:30 hrs.

Islamic Studies 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs.

Islamic Studies 1 (Objective) – 10:30 hrs. – 11:20 hrs.

Chemistry 2 (Essay) – 13:00 hrs. – 15:00 hrs.

Chemistry 1 (Objective) – 15:00 hrs. – 16:00 hrs.

Thursday, 3rd September 2020

Government 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs.

Government 1 (Objective) – 10:30 hrs. – 11:30 hrs.

Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative B) – 08:30 hrs. – 10:30 hrs. (1st Set)

Chemistry 3 (Practical) (Alternative B) – 11:00 hrs. – 13:00 hrs. (2nd Set)

Friday, 4th September, 2020

Foods and Nutrition 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 09:45 hrs.

Foods and Nutrition 1 (Objective) – 09:45 hrs. – 10:45 hrs.

Saturday, 5th September 2020

Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative B) – 08:30 hrs. – 11:15 hrs. (1st Set)

Physics 3 (Practical) (Alternative B) – 11:40 hrs. – 14:25 hrs. (2ndSet)

Financial Accounting 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs. – 11:00 hrs.

Financial Accounting 1 (Objective) – 11:00hrs. – 12:00hrs.

Principles of Cost Accounting 2 (Essay) – 13:30 hrs. – 15:30 hrs.

Principles of Cost Accounting 1 (Objective) – 15:30 hrs. – 16:3

Monday 7th September 2020

Core Science 2 (Essay) – 08:30 hrs – 10:00 hrs

Core Science 1 (Practical) – 10:00 hrs – 11:00 hre

Science Core 3 Alternative to Practical – 12:00 hrs