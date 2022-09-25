25.1 C
Abuja

We are politically divided, economically disunited, Obasanjo laments

News
Harrison Edeh
Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

FORMER Nigeria’s President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has lamented Nigeria’s current situation, with an emphasis that the country is politically divided and economically disunited.

Expressing the same concern, the director-general, World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and a former president of theNigeria Bar Association, Olisa Agbakogba, made some efforts at proffering solutions.

Obasanjo and the others spoke on Saturday, September 24 at the 113th anniversary of King’s College, Lagos.

He said, ‘‘We are politically divided, economically disunited, we are nowhere, we are down the drain. Diplomatically, Nigeria is not at the table. Before, we had sent troops to Sudan, Sierra Leone, etc, but today, we can’t send troops to the Republic of Benin.”

According to him, there are three races in the world – white, yellow, and black. For now, he said, America is leading the whites, the Chinese are leading the yellow race, and Nigeria with 225 million people, was created by God to lead the black race.

“When we stop disappointing ourselves, we can take care of the continent and the black race. Nigeria has no business with poverty, insecurity, or political division,” he said.

The anniversary, titled, ‘Building the Nigeria of our Dreams,’ was organised by the King’s College Old Boys’ Association.

- Advertisement -

Obasanjo, who led the Kingsweek 2022 colloquium held at the school’s premises, said Nigeria as a country was poor, insecure, and had other challenges because of its choice of leaders.

He said, ‘‘It is the advertently or inadvertently choice of our leaders. It is not God’s choice for us. If God hasn’t chosen that for us, then we can do better. For Nigeria, we have done a few things right but we have not continued to do it right. We need a government that understands Nigeria and Africa, which will be fair and sincere with Nigerians. Together with the right government, this nation can become the right leading country to develop Africa.’’

In her speech, Okonjo-Iweala said her dream was for a Nigeria in which 95 per cent of the people would have access to potable water, quality education, and more women participation in the political and economic life of the country.

She said, ‘‘Nigeria can fight poverty, and improve people’s lives if it is properly managed. Our revenue sources are not diversified; we depend only on one revenue. Nigeria lacks a sacrosanct social compact in the country. There should be a guideline that dictates certain things that should be sacrosanct. We should have guiding principles to decide how we manage, save, spend and take vigorous actions on our revenues. As a country, we need to have certain indicators of how our economy should be governed. If we do this, we have so much to gain.

‘‘We have had episodes showing we can sustain strong growth; all we need is to work on all key indicators and move in the right direction.

‘‘If we hope to build a strong governance, we need to choose our leaders wisely, we need to ensure we build a strong foundation, we need to get our leaders to accept social compact that will take us into the future.’’

Agbakoba declared it was time Nigeria faced the real question of its identity.

- Advertisement -

“We will never come out of this if we don’t sit and ask ourselves if we are really one until the infractions are tackled. Do we wish to be one because this marriage was imposed on us? What marriage do we really want? Why have we excluded all the nationals at the national conferences we have had?’’ he asked.

Author profile
Harrison Edeh
hedeh@icirnigeria.org

Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Vandalism driving Nigeria’s production quota lower than 1m b/pd – FG

THE Federal government has expressed worry that vandalism is driving down Nigeria’s production quota,...
Opinion

Nigeria is producing less and less oil. Here’s why

By Omowumi Iledare, University of Cape Coast Nigeria’s oil output was at the lowest since...
Health

How Cross River PHC boss and husband fleece Basic Health Care Provision Fund

By Ogar Monday In Bogobiri the heart of Calabar, the Cross River State capital, three...
Media Opportunities

Jamlab offers reporting grants

THE Journalism and Media Lab (Jamlab), a project by Wits Journalism, is accepting proposals for its reporting grants.  The...
News

Terrorists attack Zamfara mosque, kill worshippers

NO fewer than 11 worshippers have been reportedly killed in a recent attack by...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleVandalism driving Nigeria’s production quota lower than 1m b/pd – FG

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.