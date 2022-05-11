29.2 C
Abuja

2023: South-East must produce President – Obasanjo

Raji Olatunji
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo
1min read

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo has insisted that the South-East should be allowed to produce Nigeria’s President in 2023.

Speaking while addressing members of the Political Action Committee (PAC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Abeokuta, Obasanjo argued that a South-East presidency would ensure peace, fairness and national development in the country.

Members of the Committee had visited the former President at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library to seek his support for the quest of a South-East presidency in 2023.

“The next President of Nigeria must come from the South-East. The least acceptable minimum is a President from the Southern part of Nigeria,” Obasanjo said.

While he said that federal character, rotation of power and other measures are meant to help the country’s nation-building process, Obasanjo warned that “riding over these measures rudely, shoddily and roughly cannot augur well for our nation-building process and progress.”

Speaking on the need for morality, equity and justice in the country, Obasanjo noted that “it is inconceivable to have peace and progress in a country that is rooted in injustice.”

The former President said he “owes Nigeria is sincerity, objectivity and guidance”.

In the same vein, Adesumbo Onitiri, a socio-political activist, in a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday, urged Nigerians to vote with caution as the 2023 presidential election draws nearer.

According to him, the next President must be patriotic, young, highly educated, Godly, and de-tribalised.

“We democrats also urge all Nigerians to vote wisely, as this suffering and abject poverty must end. Our economy is at its lowest ebb. There is serious insecurity in the country.

“We need a patriot, young, highly educated, healthy, internationally connected President, who has the capability and ability to govern. He must be honest, transparent, credible, and diligent with the quality of a world-class President. Not a moneybag.

“Nigeria needs leaders like Mohammed bin Rashid of Dubai, President of Malaysia and President of Singapore Lee Kuan Yew. These people should be our role models. We desperately need leaders that can turn our economy around, turn our desert into a land flowing with honey and milk,” Onitiri said.

 

