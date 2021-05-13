We are watching unfolding developments between Israel, State of Palestine -FG

THE Nigerian government has said it is watching the ongoing escalation of violence between the nation of Israel and the State of Palestine with great concern.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ferdinand Nwonye, on Thursday.

The statement urged both parties to de-escalate hostilities and remain committed to the two-state solution while ensuring that all citizens lived in peace and dignity.

“The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to state that the Federal Government of Nigeria is watching with great concern the unfolding developments with Israel and the State of Palestine and urges both parties to see reason and de-escalate the hostilities,” the statement said.

“The Federal Government further urges the two parties to remain committed to the two-state solution and, in the meantime, guarantee the rights of all citizens to live in peace and dignity.”

Violence has continued to escalate between Israel and Palestine as protests and airstrikes rock the region.

More than 70 people in Gaza and seven people in Israel have been killed since the fighting began on Monday.

Hamas militants launched dozens of rockets at Israel again on Thursday, a day after Israeli airstrikes killed senior commanders and destroyed a multi-story building in Gaza.

Israel has moved troops towards the Gaza border to prepare for “all eventualities and an escalation.”

Here we take a look at why tensions have reached the boiling point yet again.

Why have the tensions escalated now between Israel and Palestine?

The recent protests have been sparked partly because of an imminent ruling on six Palestinian families facing eviction from their neighborhood in Sheikh Jarrah.

The lawsuit is connected to Israeli settlers and the protesters see it as part of an effort to get them out of East Jerusalem, leading to violent street clashes.

There have been further Palestinian protests at Damascus Gate in the Old City after Israeli police put up barriers.

