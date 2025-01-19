We didn’t force ex-President Buhari to testify in Paris court, Presidency says

THE Presidency has refuted reports claiming it had compelled former President Muhammadu Buhari or any Nigerian to testify in an arbitration in Paris.

On Saturday, January 18 a news platform (not The ICIR) reported that former President Buhari had been called to testify in a Paris court regarding an arbitration proceeding over the $6bn Mambilla power contract dispute.

According to the report, Buhari was “hauled before the court on Saturday for breaching the terms of a power generation and distribution contract awarded to Sunrise Power and Transmission Company of Nigeria by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2003.”

In response, Bayo Onanuga, the presidential media aide issued a statement denying the claim, though he did not refute the existence of the case.

Onanuga described the proceeding as entirely confidential and emphasised that it should not have been reported in the media, as it remains private until the international arbitrators make a decision.

“The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to some fake news on social media about an arbitration proceeding in Paris to which the Nigerian government is a party.

The private proceeding, which should not have been reported in the media, is entirely confidential until the international arbitrators decide,” the statement reads in part.

The statement further noted that while respecting the confidentiality of the proceedings, President Tinubu had not forced anyone to testify for or against Nigeria.

Onabuga added that all Nigerians involved in the country’s defense were doing so voluntarily, out of patriotism and conviction, and that President Tinubu and the nation were grateful to them.