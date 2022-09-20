26.1 C
Abuja
26.1 C
Abuja

We lost ground in power sector due to faulty privatisation, Presidency admits

Business and EconomyEnergy and Power
Harrison Edeh
Anjuri Ngelale
Ajuri Ngelale, Senior Special Assistant To President on Public Affairs Photo Credit: Niger Delta Reporters
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story

THE Nigerian government has admitted not reaching the required targets in the power sector improvement, pointing out some faultlines in the power sector privatisation of 2013.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs, Ajuri Ngelale, who made the submission in a monitored broadcast, said the government is determined to correct most of the faultlines in the power sector through reforms.

“Effectively, we had a power sector privatisation in 2013 that handed over these distribution assets to people who got international bank facilities, filled their companies’ accounts with hundreds of billions of borrowed money from international banks, used those bank’s balanced sheets that are fraudulent to basically bid, promising investment after acquiring the assets.

Ngelale noted that after acquiring these assets, many of them immediately paid back the acquired loans, meaning they couldn’t invest in the infrastructure they acquired, which left the sector with huge problems.

He said the government was left with a huge burden by bridging the gap through the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET), bailing out most of the power distribution companies, whom he said: “shouldn’t have had the power assets in the first place.”

“NBET did this by paying generation companies for the light that ought to get to Nigerian homes, but the distribution companies could not get it into people’s homes,” he said.

He stressed that to address this concern, the Central Bank of Nigeria had to escrow DisCos’ accounts to track electricity consumers’ payments in order to pay gas-generating companies.

- Advertisement -

“We are not where we want to be, but we are making progress. The truth is that if that privatisation process was not so fraudulent, we would have gone a long way.

He said the government would continue to encourage to investments in the sector to correct faultlines noted in the privatisation exercise.

The Nigerian power sector has been bedevilled by poor alignment of value chain players, comprising the generation, distribution, and transmission companies.

This development has led to several breakdowns of the grid and general system collapse on several occasions, plunging the country into darkness.

Ngelale, however, expressed optimism that the power sector reforms being undertaken by the current administration will see to the end of several crises confronting the sector.

Author profile
Harrison Edeh
hedeh@icirnigeria.org

Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

FG says Nigeria Air plans still on course

THE Federal Government has disclosed that plans are still ongoing to establish Nigeria Air. The...
Elections

Court nullifies APC governorship primary in Taraba

A FEDERAL High Court in Jalingo has sacked the governorship candidate​ of the All...
Impact

Two months after ICIR’s report, FG begins construction of public toilets in Abuja

10,000 toilets to be constructed across FCT by 2025 - Official
Elections

2023: Key deadlines before general elections

AS the 2023 General Elections draw nearer, several key deadlines, instated by the Independent...
Investigations

Despite economic potential, N1.2bn bridge projects remain abandoned in Kwara

BY Olusola Oludiran  Approaching the dusty end of Ilorin-Igbeti highway on a motorcycle, the eerie...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFG says Nigeria Air plans still on course

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.