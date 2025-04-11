back to top

We moved annual conference from Rivers to Enugu due to emergency rule-NBA

News
Lawyers order boycott of magistrate's court over alleged power abuse
Afam Osigwe, president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA)
THE Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has shifted its 2025 Annual General Conference (AGC) from Port Harcourt to Enugu amidst the declaration of Emergency Rule in Rivers State.

The ICIR reports that registration is currently ongoing for the members of the bar who will be participating at the conference scheduled for August 22-28,2025.

The NBA, in a statement released on Thursday, April 10, jointly signed by NBA President Mazi Afam Osigwe, a senior advocate; the General Secretary, Mobolaji Ojibara; and Emeka Obegolu, stated that the conference was moved to Enugu due to concerns over the governance in the state under a sole administrator appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

Osigwe stated that the decision was made after meetings with the Rivers State NBA branch chairmen and an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) session on March 27, 2025.

The NBA expressed deep concern over the Sole Administrator’s command-style approach, allegedly disregarding constitutional provisions, court decisions, and pending litigation.

The association also cited violations of Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, which prohibits emergency rule declaration without proper justification.

The NBA noted that the suspension of elected officials and democratic institutions in Rivers State contravenes Sections 11 and 188 of the Constitution.

It added that the overwhelming consensus was that the NBA could not, in good conscience, proceed with the AGC in a state governed by a sole administrator.

The ICIR reported that President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State on Tuesday, March 18.

The declaration followed protracted political turbulence in the state.

Tinubu, in a nationwide broadcast, suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara; his deputy; and all members of the State Assembly for six months.

Tinubu who blamed the governor for allowing the political crisis in the state to escalate particularly faulted Fubara for failing to take action after an oil facility was blown up in the state.


     

     

    Shortly after the declaration, the NBA described the suspension of Fubara and his deputy as illegal.

    The NBA said it was gravely concerned about the president’s action, adding that the 1999 Constitution did not give him the power to remove an elected governor, deputy governor, or members of a state’s legislature under the impression of a state of emergency.

    The NBA said a declaration of emergency did not automatically dissolve or suspend elected state governments.

    The NBA called the suspension unconstitutional and a threat to democracy.

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Recent

