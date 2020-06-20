We must end this disgraceful and humiliating charade within our party- Oyegun

JOHN Odigie-Oyegun, the immediate former National Chairman of All Progressive Congress(APC), says the ruling party is fast becoming a most dangerous threat to the legacy of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In an article titled ‘Before it is too late’, Oyegun called the attention of state governors and leaders of the party to what he described as ‘the internal ‘steady erosion’ bewildering the growth of the party.’

He urged the governors to put a stop to the disgraceful and humiliating charade occurring ‘within the National Secretariat of our great party.’

“This statement is, therefore, a clarion call to leaders of the party, particularly the Governors and Mr President to urgently bring a stop to the disgraceful and humiliating charade occurring within the National Secretariat of our great party,” Oyegun said.

Oyegun who noted that the ruling party was built on the blood and sweat of Nigerians, called for a special national convention before it is too late to be arranged by a caretaker committee instituted by the National Executive Council (NEC) of APC.

“There is a most urgent need for the party NEC to meet and institute for the party, a Caretaker Committee (even if we have to invoke the doctrine of necessity), whose main responsibility will be to arrange for a special National Convention,”he said.

He noted that he has added his voice together with other leaders of the party to ensure the ideals of the party are not completely ruptured.

Oyegun alleged that almost every member of the party feels dissatisfied with the present state of the party.

“Today, almost every member of the party feels a deep sense of alienation and dissatisfaction with the state of the party. It hurts deeply to see how hollow it now rings to mention our party and “change” together.”

The ICIR reported how Victor Giadom, Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) declared himself as the acting National Chairman of the party following the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the party.

Victor made the declaration barely six hours after the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party announced Abiola Ajimobi, a former governor of Oyo State as the party’s acting National Chairman following the ruling of an Abuja Appeal Court upholding the suspension of Oshiomole, as the party’s elected chairman.

Prior to the suspension of Oshiomole, the party’s screening committee for Edo State governorship primary election led by Professor Jonathan Ayuba, in Abuja had screened out Godwin Obaseki, the governor of the state after sighting multiple inconsistencies in Obaseki’s submitted academic certificates.

This made the embattled governor to leave APC and joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, in order to seek re-election in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.