Webinar offers skills for broadcast journalists

Joshua Ovorumu
Joshua Ovorumu
New England First Amendment Coalition 30 minutes webinar

THE New England First Amendment Coalition (NEFAC) is hosting its annual 30 Minute Skills webinar themed ‘Digging Deeper in Broadcast Journalism’.

    The webinar will focus on how anyone involved in sourcing information for broadcast news can use investigative techniques in his or her daily work despite the constraints of busy newsrooms and deadline pressures.

    Participants will learn how to incorporate data into stories, how to use public records to strengthen reporting, and how to find exclusives and pitch them to managers.

    Broadcast journalists can register for a free webinar.

    The webinar will be held on July 12, 2023. Interested individuals can apply here.

    Joshua Ovorumu

