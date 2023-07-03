Webinar offers skills for broadcast journalists

THE New England First Amendment Coalition (NEFAC) is hosting its annual 30 Minute Skills webinar themed ‘Digging Deeper in Broadcast Journalism’.

Rate Briefly Expand Send How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied [_post_title] Previous Next Previous Next Your email Previous Next Δ

The webinar will focus on how anyone involved in sourcing information for broadcast news can use investigative techniques in his or her daily work despite the constraints of busy newsrooms and deadline pressures.

Participants will learn how to incorporate data into stories, how to use public records to strengthen reporting, and how to find exclusives and pitch them to managers.

Broadcast journalists can register for a free webinar.

The webinar will be held on July 12, 2023. Interested individuals can apply here.