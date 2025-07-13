What flags flying at half-staff means as Tinubu orders national mourning for Buhari

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has ordered all national flags across Nigeria to be flown at half-staff, following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London on Sunday, July 13.

He was aged 82.

The directive is part of official mourning protocols and signifies national respect for the late leader’s contributions to the country.

Flying a flag at half-staff, sometimes referred to as half-mast, is a solemn tradition observed globally to honour the death of significant public figures or to mark national tragedies.

In Nigeria, the practice is authorised by the presidency and typically reserved for heads of state, military officials, or in the aftermath of national disasters.

When a flag is flown at half-staff, it is first raised to the top of the pole, then lowered to the midpoint.

The gesture symbolises a collective pause, between pride and sorrow, service and sacrifice and serves as a visual expression of mourning.

Buhari, who ruled Nigeria first as a military head of state between 1983 and 1985, and later as a democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023, was a significant figure in the country’s post-independence politics.

The ICIR reported that Buhari died in a London hospital, where he had been receiving medical care.

The nature of the illness leading to his death is still sketchy as of press time, but the president had reportedly travelled to London since April for what was described as a routine medical check-up.

The ICIR recalls that throughout his presidency, Buhari frequently travelled to London for medical treatment. Particularly, during his first time as civilian leader, from 2016 to 2018, Buhari spent extended periods in London for undisclosed medical treatment, fuelling speculation about his health and capacity to govern.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

His election marked a historic moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey, the first time an incumbent president lost an election and peacefully handed over power.

He was nominated as the APC’s flagbearer by a coalition of opposition figures, including President Bola Tinubu, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Nasir El-Rufai, among others, to contest against Jonathan, who had seemingly fallen out with several key figures in his party – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

During his campaign, Buhari touted anti-corruption as one the key agenda of his administration, although experts have since argued that his tenure was marred by corruption.

His supposed anti-corruption war was also often criticised for being selective and politically motivated.