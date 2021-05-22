We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

A post circulating on WhatsApp claims the Federal Government of Nigeria has approved free online company registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for all self-employed business owners. This, it said, is inclusive of several benefits.

This registration, the post claims, comes with benefits that include: free trip to the United Kingdom, N50,000 cash, free international trade, among others. The post retrieved from a WhatsApp group on May 21, 2021, asked people to enroll for the registration via an attached web link.

The CAC was established in 1990 with the responsibility of regulating the formation and management of companies in Nigeria.

A false post shared on WhatsApp with a dubious website masquerading as the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) of Nigeria.

The Claim

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved registration of companies online for free with benefits such as free trip to the United Kingdom, N50,000 cash, free international trade, among others.

The Findings

Checks by the FactCheckHub show that the claim is FALSE.

The FactCheckHub observes that the website attached to the claim has similar characteristics of phishing websites attached to claims previously debunked here and here.

The website attached to the claim is different from the official website of the CAC.