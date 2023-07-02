Why there is delay in payment of June allowance — NYSC

THE National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has blamed banks for the delay in the payment of June allowance to serving corps members across the country.

This was contained in a statement by NYSC spokesperson, Eddy Megwa, on Sunday, July 2.

In the statement seen by The ICIR, the NYSC said it was aware of the concerns of corps members over the delay in the payment of their allowance.

Megwa said the NYSC concluded arrangement for the payment of June allowance to corps members on June 27 but the money has not been disbursed due “administration of funds by various banks”.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Scheme completed all arrangements for the payment of Corps Members’ allowance since 27th of June, 2023, and remittances made same day to various banks accordingly,” he said.

“The delay being currently experienced is due to the administration of funds by various banks who are yet to credit Corps Members’ accounts.”

He said that NYSC management was assiduously interfacing with the banks to resolve the issue without further delay.

He urged corps members to remain calm and law-abiding in their respective places of national service as the Scheme will continue to treat issues relating to their welfare with utmost priority.

The ICIR had observed that delay in the payment of corps members’ allowances by the management of the NYSC has become routine in recent months.

The delay has always caused a lot of uproar on social media and agitations among corps members who largely depend on the monthly payment of N33,000 for their upkeep.

The NYSC had never offered any explanations for the delays, except for the recent one.

The previous administration of President Muhammadu Buhari late last and earlier this year declined assent to a bill to improve the general welfare of corps members and personnel of the scheme.

Passed by the ninth national assembly, the NYSC, Trust Fund Bill, sought a special source of funding from a levy of one per cent of the net profit of companies and organized private sector operating business in Nigeria.

The Fund also sought to draw 0.2 per cent of total revenue accruing to the federation account; and any takeoff grant and special intervention fund as may be provided by the federal, state and local governments of the Federation.

Despite pressure and calls by Nigerians, including civil society organisations (CSOs), Buhari refused to sign the bill.