Why transparency, accountability matter in appointment of judges

THE appointment and discipline of judges remain among the most important processes in any democratic society.

They determine the quality, independence and credibility of the justice system.

A judiciary that commands public confidence depends largely on how judges are selected, assessed and held accountable.

In Nigeria, the process of appointing judicial officers has continued to generate discussions among legal practitioners and stakeholders.

The concerns mainly revolve around transparency, accountability, merit and possible external influence.

While the National Judicial Council (NJC) plays a major role, questions about openness remain.

The NJC recommends judicial appointments and handles disciplinary matters involving judicial officers.

Legal practitioners believe strengthening transparency will improve public confidence in the judiciary.

They argue that justice institutions must be protected from perceptions of interference.

Some lawyers, including Enitan Oluwa, a development practitioner, and Oluwole Kehinde, shared their views with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Kehinde is the Principal Counsel at OKC Attorneys and Editor of the Nigerian Weekly Law Reports.

Kehinde Nubi, Principal Counsel at Kehinde Nubi and Associates, also expressed his opinions in an interview with NAN.

The lawyers acknowledged that Nigeria had a constitutional framework for appointing judges.

However, they raised concerns about political influence and weak accountability mechanisms.

According to them, the NJC remains central to judicial appointments. The council receives applications, screens candidates, conducts interviews and recommends successful applicants.

They noted that superior court judges could not be appointed without NJC recommendations.

However, the final involvement of political office holders, including the president and state governors creates concerns.

The lawyers said this arrangement could allow political considerations into the process.

Oluwa said the process appeared merit-based but faced practical challenges. “On paper, appointments are based on competence, experience and integrity,” she said.

She added that personal relationships and political connections should not influence judicial selection.

“A judge should emerge through merit and professional excellence,” Oluwa stated.

According to Kehinde, vacancies are advertised and stakeholders contribute to the process. However, he argued that competence must remain the decisive factor.

“There must be confidence that appointments are based on ability,” Kehinde said, explaining that judges make decisions affecting citizens and institutions. Therefore, their selection must inspire public trust.

Nubi expressed concern about the executive role in final appointments. He said it could create doubts about judicial independence. “The judiciary must be seen as completely independent,” Nubi said.

The lawyers called for reforms to reduce political influence. They recommended a more transparent and accountable appointment system.

Nubi suggested establishing an independent Judicial Appointments Commission. He said such a body could strengthen confidence in the process.

“The appointment process should be managed through an independent structure,” Nubi added.

Kehinde recommended a system similar to the United Kingdom model. He said candidates should be assessed through records and professional achievements.

“Judicial appointments must not depend on personal connections,” Kehinde said.

The lawyers identified key qualities expected from judges. These include integrity, legal knowledge, experience and good character. They said judges must interpret laws fairly and without fear.

Oluwa also highlighted the importance of diversity on the bench. She advocated increased representation of women and persons with disabilities.

She also called for more judges with human rights experience. “A diverse judiciary is more likely to reflect society,” Oluwa said.

The lawyers also discussed judicial discipline and accountability. They acknowledged the NJC’s constitutional role in investigating complaints.

The council can sanction judicial officers found guilty of misconduct. Some judges have been suspended or compulsorily retired after investigations.

Nubi described recent disciplinary actions as positive developments. He said integrity checks showed commitment to accountability. “These steps demonstrate that misconduct can be addressed,” Nubi said.

However, the lawyers insisted that further improvements were necessary. Oluwa said disciplinary proceedings were sometimes not transparent enough.

She argued that citizens should understand how complaints are handled. “When processes are unclear, public confidence may decline,” she said.

Kehinde expressed concern about handling serious allegations against judges. He said investigations must be thorough and consistent. “No one in the judiciary should be beyond accountability,” Kehinde stated.

The lawyers identified challenges affecting judicial appointments and discipline. These include corruption, nepotism, political pressure and weak oversight.

They warned that such challenges could damage public confidence. A judiciary lacking trust struggles to deliver effective justice.

They called for greater public participation in judicial appointments. They also recommended stronger scrutiny of judicial candidates.

According to them, openness promotes fairness and credibility. They stressed that judicial independence must come with responsibility.

They said independence does not mean judges should operate without accountability. Rather, both principles must work together. The appointment of judges goes beyond an administrative process.

It determines who protects rights and resolves legal disputes. Therefore, every stage must be fair and transparent. Citizens must trust that judges are selected on merit,” they noted.

The lawyers urged authorities to strengthen judicial institutions. They called for reforms that promote integrity and public confidence.

According to them, transparency and accountability are essential pillars. A respected judiciary depends on fair appointments and responsible conduct.

Nigeria’s justice system can only thrive through trust and independence. The future of the judiciary depends on reforms that prioritise merit.

A transparent system will strengthen democracy and the rule of law, they added.