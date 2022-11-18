Buhari approves immediate salary increment for judges

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to take measures for immediate implementation of an enhanced salary and welfare package for judicial officers.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, a Senior Advocate Of Nigeria (SAN), disclosed this on Friday, November 18, during the official commissioning and handing over ceremony of Nabo Graham-Douglass Campus of the Nigerian Law School, Port Harcourt, to the Council of Legal Education by the Rivers State Government.

Malami, who represented the President, disclosed that other initiatives are in place to strengthen the capacity and independence of the judiciary, which he said remained a pillar of strength and stability for the nation’s democracy.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by Umar Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations in the Office of the Minister of Justice.

According to the statement, Buhari has directed the chairman of the RMAFC and the AGF to promptly commence measures towards realising and implementing enhanced salary and welfare schemes for judicial officers in the country.

“This administration will, therefore, continue to support efforts to transform the judiciary, as part of a critical strategy, in ensuring a fair, progressive and prosperous society, with the rule of law as its cornerstone.

“Mr. President also called on the judiciary to continue to uphold the ethics of their profession and operate with accountability and probity in exercising their judicial and administrative duties,” the statement said.

- Advertisement -

He also charged the Council of Legal Education to continue the quest to improve and uphold high standards in legal education.

“The legal profession thrives on sound learning, ethical values and good character. Therefore, it is our abiding duty to sustain high standards for those on whose shoulders rest the future of both the bar and the bench,” he added.

He commended Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike and congratulated the people of the state and the entire justice sector for the initiative, which culminated in the building and handing over of the new campus to the Council of Legal Education, Nigerian Law School.

The newly commissioned campus was named after Nabo Graham-Douglas (SAN).

Graham-Douglas was a former Attorney-General of Eastern Nigeria, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Rivers State and Attorney-General of the Federation.

The National Industrial Court in Abuja recently ordered the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to increase the salaries and allowances of judges in the country.

In the judgelment that Justice Osatohanmwen Obaseki-Osagie delivered, the court noted that judges’ and justices’ salaries have stagnated for over 14 years.

- Advertisement -

Justice Obaseki-Osagie had ordered that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) be paid N10 million monthly, while Supreme Court Justices will receive N9 million monthly.

Likewise, the court increased the salaries of Court of Appeal Justices, Chief Judges, President of the Industrial Court, Grand Khadis and President of Customary Courts to N8 million.

It also ordered the Federal Government to pay N7 million to other judges monthly.