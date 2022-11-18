32.1 C
Abuja

Buhari approves immediate salary increment for judges

Politics and GovernanceJudiciary
Bankole Abe
President Buhari and Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Justice Ariwoola.j
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to take measures for immediate implementation of an enhanced salary and welfare package for judicial officers.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, a Senior Advocate Of Nigeria (SAN), disclosed this on Friday, November 18, during the official commissioning and handing over ceremony of Nabo Graham-Douglass Campus of the Nigerian Law School, Port Harcourt, to the Council of Legal Education by the Rivers State Government.

Malami, who represented the President, disclosed that other initiatives are in place to strengthen the capacity and independence of the judiciary, which he said remained a pillar of strength and stability for the nation’s democracy.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by Umar Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations in the Office of the Minister of Justice.

According to the statement, Buhari has directed the chairman of the RMAFC and the AGF to promptly commence measures towards realising and implementing enhanced salary and welfare schemes for judicial officers in the country.

“This administration will, therefore, continue to support efforts to transform the judiciary, as part of a critical strategy, in ensuring a fair, progressive and prosperous society, with the rule of law as its cornerstone.

“Mr. President also called on the judiciary to continue to uphold the ethics of their profession and operate with accountability and probity in exercising their judicial and administrative duties,” the statement said.

- Advertisement -

He also charged the Council of Legal Education to continue the quest to improve and uphold high standards in legal education.

“The legal profession thrives on sound learning, ethical values and good character. Therefore, it is our abiding duty to sustain high standards for those on whose shoulders rest the future of both the bar and the bench,” he added.

He commended Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike and congratulated the people of the state and the entire justice sector for the initiative, which culminated in the building and handing over of the new campus to the Council of Legal Education, Nigerian Law School.

The newly commissioned campus was named after Nabo Graham-Douglas (SAN).

Graham-Douglas was a former Attorney-General of Eastern Nigeria, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Rivers State and Attorney-General of the Federation.

The National Industrial Court in Abuja recently ordered the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to increase the salaries and allowances of judges in the country.

In the judgelment that Justice Osatohanmwen Obaseki-Osagie delivered, the court noted that judges’ and justices’ salaries have stagnated for over 14 years.

- Advertisement -

Justice Obaseki-Osagie had ordered that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) be paid N10 million monthly, while Supreme Court Justices will receive N9 million monthly.

Likewise, the court increased the salaries of Court of Appeal Justices, Chief Judges, President of the Industrial Court, Grand Khadis and President of Customary Courts to N8 million.

It also ordered the Federal Government to pay N7 million to other judges monthly.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

National News

FG reveals plans to increase trips on Lagos-Ibadan train route

THE Federal Government has revealed plans to increase the number of scheduled trips on...
Video News

[VIDEO] Demolition: Abuja restaurant, Papiees Meatro still in court, says Manager

ONE of the managers of the recently demolished Abuja restaurant and garden - Papiees...
Judiciary

N544m contract fraud: EFCC loses as court discharges ex-SGF Babachir Lawal

AN Abuja High Court on Friday, November 18 discharged and acquitted a former Secretary...
News

World Cup 2022: Qatar bans sale of alcohol in stadiums

ALCOHOL will not be sold at the eight World Cup stadiums in Qatar after...
News

Twitter shuts offices, orders staff to resume next week

MASS resignations has forced Twitter to revoke badge access and shut its offices temporarily,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFG reveals plans to increase trips on Lagos-Ibadan train route

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.