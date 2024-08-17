back to top

27 judges to face NJC probe committees over misconduct

Judiciary
27 judges to face NJC probe committees over misconduct
National Judicial Council Logo
THE National Judicial Council (NJC) is set to investigate allegations of misconduct involving 27 judges nationwide.

To facilitate this, the council has established four committees tasked with conducting the investigation. This decision was among the key outcomes of the NJC’s meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday August 14, and Thursday, 15 .

The legal body, in a statement signed by its Director of Information, Soji Oye, on Friday, August 16, said  the council also chose to dismiss petitions filed against the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, and other judicial officers from both the Court of Appeal and High Courts.

However, the NJC issued a letter of advice to Justice O. M. Olagunju of the Oyo State High Court, urging caution and prudence in his actions as a judicial officer, even in difficult situations.


     

     

    In its statement, the NJC explained that the letter of advice to Justice O. M. Olagunju was issued after the council reviewed its committee’s report.

    The committee had been tasked with inviting the judge to defend his inappropriate language used in a letter to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariwoola, in which he challenged the council’s decision regarding its policy direction on the appointment of the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Oyo State.

    “Council, at the meeting, considered the report of its preliminary complaints assessment committee on 22 petitions written against 27 judicial officers of the federal and state high courts and decided to empanel four committees to investigate allegations in the petitions that were found meritorious.

    “The remaining 18 petitions were discountenanced for lacking merit, abandoned, or being sub-judice,” part of the statement read.

    The statement noted that the dismissed petitions were against Hon. Justice Monica B. Dongban-Mensem, CFR, President of the Court of Appeal; Hon. Justices E. O. Williams Dawodu, B. A. Georgewill, Yargata Timpar, S. D. Samchi, Aisha B. Aliyu, A. A. Aderibigbe, M. L. Shuaibu, H. A. O. Abiru, and Abdulazeez Waziri (all of the Court of Appeal).

    Read Also:

    Buhari approves immediate salary increment for judges
    Chidi Odinkalu raises question over violation of agreement on appointment of new Appeal court judges
    Ekiti judge reinstated by NJC after 16 years suspension
    Justice Kayode Ariwoola takes oath of office as Acting CJN
    Others include Hon. Justice J. T. Tsoho, OFR, Chief Judge of the Federal High Court; Hon. Justices Z. B. Abubakar, J. K. Omotosho, Sunday B. Onu, all of the Federal High Court; Justice Okon E. Abang during his tenure at the Federal High Court; Hon. Justice Kayode Agunloye of the FCT High Court; Hon. Justice Babagana Karumi of the High Court of Borno State; Hon. Justice Maimuna A. Abubakar of the High Court of Niger State; Hon. Justice A. A. Aderibigbe of Osun State High Court; and Hon. Justice Aisha B. Aliyu of Nasarawa State High Court.
    It further noted that Petitions written against Justices Ayodele Oyeyemi Oyebisi, Amaobi L. Agara, Amina Garba, Bello M. Tukur, Omeka Elekwa and O. A. Adetujoye, who served at Asaba and Plateau National and State Assembly Election Tribunal Panels, were also discountenanced.
    The council reviewed its performance evaluation report for judicial officers of superior courts and decided to issue letters of commendation, appreciation, no submission, and non-performance to 215 judges across the country.
    Additionally, five judges were placed on a pre-sanction watch list for poor performance and will face potential sanctions if they do not show improvement.
    The ICIR reports that the NJC had sanctioned judges in the country in the past, including three judges in 2021 who faced sack after issuing conflicting orders.

    Fatimah Quadri is a Journalist and a Fact-checker at The ICIR. She has written news articles, fact-checks, explainers, and media literacy in an effort to combat information disorder.
    She can be reached at sunmibola_q on X or [email protected]

