Why we can’t name terrorism financiers now -FG

Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, who gave the reasons to journalists in New York on Wednesday, said the government had identified the perpetrators but investigations were still ongoing.

He claimed that the investigation had impacted positively on the ongoing fight against terrorism in the country.

“We have succeeded in identifying those that are responsible for funding terrorists,” he said.

“We have also blocked the leakages associated with the funding and then embarking on an aggressive investigation that is indeed impacting positively in terms of the fight against terrorism.

“But then, the truth of the matter is that investigation is ongoing, it is advancing and for the purpose of investigation, I wouldn’t like to be pre-emptive in terms of making disclosures that would have the effect of undermining the successes we are recording as far as investigation is concerned.”

Malami had announced in May that the Nigerian government was about to begin the prosecution of about 400 suspected Boko Haram financiers and was profiling some powerful Nigerians strongly suspected to be financing terrorism for prosecution.

The delay in their prosecution and unveiling of the suspects have been criticised by Nigerians, including the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Last week, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) named six Nigerians among financiers of terrorism globally.

The six Nigerians include: Abdurrahaman Ado Musa, Salihu Yusuf Adamu, Bashir Ali Yusuf, Muhammed Ibrahim Isa, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan and Surajo Abubakar Muhammad.