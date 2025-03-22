Why we remain silent on Fubara’s suspension – Governors’ Forum

THE Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has clarified its decision to remain silent on recent political developments, emphasising its role as a neutral policy-driven body.

In a statement issued on Saturday, March 22, titled “NGF Clarifies Silence on Political Matters,” the forum explained that taking a stance on partisan issues could create divisions among its members, who represent different political parties.

This clarification comes in response to President Bola Tinubu’s recent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, which resulted in the six-month suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and elected members of the State House of Assembly.

According to the statement signed by NGF Director-General Abdulateef Shittu, the forum is dedicated to governance and policy matters rather than political disputes.

“The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has received media inquiries requesting its position on recent political events in the country,” the statement read.

“The Forum wishes to clarify that it serves as an umbrella body for state governments, promoting unified policy positions and working with key stakeholders to drive sustainable socioeconomic growth and improve the well-being of citizens.

“As a technical and policy-driven institution comprising governors from various political parties, the NGF chooses to avoid taking positions that may create divisions among its members,” it added.

Shittu highlighted that past political disputes within the forum had threatened its unity, reinforcing the need to remain neutral on contentious political issues. However, he assured Nigerians that the NGF remains committed to addressing governance issues affecting economic development and public welfare.

“Despite this, the Forum has consistently taken strong positions on key governance and policy matters, such as wages, taxation, education, and universal healthcare,” Shittu stated.

Meanwhil, legal experts have criticised President Tinubu’s six-month suspension of Governor Fubara and other state officials, as well as his declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

In a nationwide address on Tuesday, March 18, Tinubu attributed the political crisis in the state to a dispute between Governor Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike. Following the suspension, the president appointed retired Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas as the state administrator.