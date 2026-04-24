Wike appoints third retiring FCTA director as aide 

THE Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has appointed another retiring Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) official, Musa Idris, as his Senior Special Assistant on Procurement.

The appointment takes immediate effect and follows Idris’ retirement from the civil service on Friday, April 24, 2026.

Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the minister, Lere Olayinka, announced the appointment in a statement on Friday.

According to Olayinka, Idris is a seasoned public servant with over 30 years of experience in administration, finance, and public sector procurement management.

Before his retirement, Idris served as Director of Procurement in the FCTA, a position he assumed in July 2021.

“He rose to the position of Director, Common Services (Procurement) in August 2019 and was later redeployed to the Department of Procurement as Director FCT Procurement in July 2021, where he played critical roles in overseeing procurement processes and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

“Over the years, Idris has gained extensive experience across key administrative and procurement functions, contributing to institutional efficiency and service delivery,” he said.

The latest appointment adds to a growing pattern of Wike retaining retiring senior FCTA officials as political aides immediately after their exit from the civil service.

In January 2026, the minister appointed a retiring FCTA official, Musa Daura, as Senior Special Assistant on Protocol Matters, with the appointment taking effect shortly after his retirement from service on January 24.

Daura, who served as Director of the FCT Protocol Department, had spent more than three decades in protocol and administrative roles within the FCTA.

His appointment came barely a month after Wike also named retired Director of the Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, as Senior Special Assistant on Development Control and Planning in December 2025.

Galadima had served as director of the Development Control Department from 2016 to 2025 and was appointed shortly after leaving office.