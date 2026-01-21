Wike appoints another retiring FCTA director as aide

THE Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has appointed a retiring FCTA official, Musa Daura, as his Senior Special Assistant on Protocol Matters, just as offices managed by the FCT Administration remain shut due to an ongoing workers strike.

In a statement on Wednesday January 21, the Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, announced that Daura, who serves as the Director of the FCT Protocol Department, will take up the new role immediately after his retirement from the civil service on January 24.

Daura has spent more than three decades working in protocol and administrative roles in the FCTA, Olayinka said.

His appointment followed a similar role given by Wike to retired Director of Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, as Senior Special Assistant on Development Control and Planning in December 2025.

Galadima served as director of the Development Control Department from 2016 to 2025. He got his new role a month after his retirement.

The latest appointment by Wike comes while workers under the Joint Union Action Congress (JUAC) have been on an indefinite strike, demanding payment of long overdue entitlements, improved welfare, and better working conditions.

The strike has paralysed several FCTA offices and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), causing delays in routine services and administrative functions.