Wike arrests 14 men transporting cattle to Port Harcourt

THE Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has arrested 14 men caught transporting cattle from Adamawa state to Port Harcourt.

According to a press statement signed by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the governor on electronic media, the violators were arrested on Thursday at Rumuigbo in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on the tip-off from concerned citizens.

One of the transporters, Ahmed Aliyu said they offered a bribe of N1,500 to security officials before they were allowed into Port Harcourt.

Consequently, Wike ordered the prosecution of the 14 persons by Mobile Court under the Executive Order 6 signed in respect of the declaration of the state lockdown.

He also directed the State Ministry of Health to conduct tests on the 14 persons to ascertain their coronavirus status.

“This fight has nothing to do with individuals. The law must take its course. You are aware of what is happening and then some people want to illegally smuggle persons into the state,” Wike said.

“The Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor are under lockdown and the law must be obeyed. The trailers and the cows will be auctioned tomorrow.

He lamented the compromise of the security officials responsible for enforcing the state lockdown after accepting bribe.

“You heard them saying that they gave money to the security agencies before they were allowed to cross the border,” Wike noted.