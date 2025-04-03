Wike: I will send condolence letters to those spreading dead rumours about me

THE Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday said he would write condolence letters to those who falsely claimed he was dead.

Wike spoke on Thursday, April 3, in Abuja, after he inspected four ongoing projects in the Federal Capital Territory, including the International Conference Centre.

He described the social media rumor claiming he collapsed at an event last week as the work of individuals trying to score cheap political points.

He said, “I don’t want to give credence to people who are only interested in carrying rumours. First of all, I’m a human being; it’s not a ghost that will collapse; it’s a human being that will collapse if there is any issue with their health. Unfortunately, I did not collapse.

The ICIR reports that a social media post surfaced online on March 29, claiming the minister slumped during a meeting in Abuja and was flown out to France.

The minister stated that the rumors were fabricated to distract from revelations made by the immediate past Rivers Head of Service, George Nwaeke, about the explosion at the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“Everybody will die one day; nobody will remain forever, but it is only God who can tell you when you will die, not human beings.

“Some of them who said, I will die, I can assure you that I will write their condolence letters,” he added.

The ICIR reports that on March 29, the immediate past Rivers State Head of Service, George Nwaeke, alleged that the suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalyi Fubara, orchestrated the destruction of the State House of Assembly and engaged in economic sabotage to undermine President Bola Tinubu.

In a video press conference, Nwaeke alleged that Fubara orchestrated the bombing of the State House of Assembly through his Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie.

Recall that Nwaeke resigned as the state HoS on March 26

The ICIR reported that Nwaeke’s wife, George Nwaeke, raised an alarm over the whereabouts of her husband on March 28.

In a monitored interview on Channels TV, Florence said she was afraid for her husband’s safety and had no idea where he was.

However, the ex- HoS, who contradicted his wife’s claims that he was kidnapped in a video released in the early hours of March 29, said he was safe in Abuja, where he voluntarily went to report to security agencies over recent developments in Rivers State.