Wike sacks heads of 21 agencies

MINISTER of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has sacked heads of 21 agencies, parastatals and companies.

This was contained in a statement by Director of Press, Office of the FCT Minister Anthony Ogunleye on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

According to the statement, the directive takes effect immediately.

Those affected are Group Managing Director (MD)/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Abuja Investment Company Ltd; CEO/MD, Abuja Markets Management Ltd; MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company; CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company; CEO/MD Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company; CEO/MD Abuja Film Village International.

Others are CEO/MD Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd; MD Abuja Broadcasting Corporation; MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency; General Manager (GM), FCT Water Board, Director-General (DG), FCT Emergency Management Agency; Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board.

The list includes the DG Hospital Management Board, Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board; Director, FCT Scholarship Board, and Director, FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board; Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center; Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme; Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department; Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council were also affected by the sack.

“They are to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank. Appointments into the offices will be made in due course,” the statement read.

In August, Wike had warned directors of agencies in the FCT to work hard, adding that he would mount pressure until results are seen.

“You can’t be directors for nothing. It is an opportunity for us to tell Nigerians and Mr. President that we can’t disappoint. If you are in charge of sanitation, buy your drugs, carry it all the time because I will disturb you all the time to ensure Abuja is clean,” Wike said.