28.2 C
Abuja

WikkiTimes to hold colloquium on democratic sustainability

Media NewsNews
Mustapha Usman
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

WIKKITIMES will on November 26, 2022 hold a colloquium themed ‘Sustaining Democracy Through Fearless Grassroot Accountability Journalism’.

The event, according to WikkiTimes, a media organisation, would focus on fighting impunity and judicial theft and entrenching good governance through accountability, as well as breach of public trust for personal gains.

WikkiTimes noted that the event will draw audiences and participants from various scopes including the media, academia, civil society and the general public

According to the organisation, Jeff Kelly Lowenstein, a United States-based investigative journalist, and founder of the Center for Collaborative Investigative Journalism (CCIJ), and the Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Kashere, Professor Umaru Pate, are among those that will address participants at the colloquium.

“Kelly who hails from Michigan is also the Padnos/Sarosik Endowed Chair of Civil Discourse at Grand Valley State University. His work has been published in The New Yorker, USA TODAY, and the Center for Public Integrity, among many publications, and has earned national and international recognition,” a statement released by Wilkitimes said.

A nine-man panel consisting of Ajibola Amzat, the Africa Editor at CCIJ with headquarters in Michigan, United States, Victoria Bamas, Editor of The ICIR, Dr Hamid Adami Muhammad, Chief Lecturer at the Department of Mass Communication, Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi State, will deliberate on the keynote delivered by Kelly.

Other panellists are, Abdullateef Abubakar, publisher of Solacebase and Dahiru Garba Muhammed, General Manager, Fombina FM, Yola, Abdul Ahmed Burra, spokesman for the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Olajide Adelana, editor and newsroom mentor, Aloba Adenike, Managing Editor & Program Director at Dataphyte and S.G Idris Esq, WikkiTimes legal adviser.

- Advertisement -

WikkiTimes added that “Professor Pate who doubles as the President, Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN) and also a member of the UNESCO Network of Communication Professors would be a co-speaker at the event.”

WikkiTimes said it will also showcase some of its investigative reports published within the last couple of months during the event.

“In the past four years, the online media outlet has published compelling investigative reports that examined government policies and programmes, making an impact at the sub-national level.

“The medium in recent times is focusing on grassroots journalism, aimed at holding power to account at the sub-national levels. WikkiTimes has, in the last couple of months trained journalists in investigative and data-driven journalism,” the statement added.

Author profile
Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Environment

RAMP-2 road projects creating new challenges across Enugu communities two years after

By Arinze Chijioke WHEN Amos Ugwu hired young men to till his farmland and prepare...
News

US dollar is getting stronger: African countries are feeling the pain and have few policy options

By Jonathan Munemo, Salisbury University The US dollar has been advancing rapidly in response to...
Featured News

INEC set to release procedure for PVC collection

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will soon release the timeline and procedure for...
News

CBN receives N165bn worth of currencies being rested

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has confirmed receipt of N165 billion following its...
Politics and Governance

Buhari nominates Lauretta Onochie as NDDC board chairman

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Lauretta Onochie as the Chairman of the Board of...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleRAMP-2 road projects creating new challenges across Enugu communities two years after

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.