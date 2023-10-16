Wole Soyinka Centre invites entries for Investigative Reporting award

The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) is inviting applications for its 18th edition of the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting (WSAIR).

The Award recognises works that positively impact society and demonstrate ethical journalistic courage and individual creativity.

The 2023 prize will reward reports on corporate and Public wrongdoing, breaches of human rights, or the shortcomings of regulatory institutions.

Teams of professional and independent journalists may submit applications.

Print, radio, TV, photography, editorial cartoons, and web are some examples of the categories. Aside from other gifts, winners also get monetary awards.

Stories should have been published or transmitted in Nigerian media between October 4, 2022, and October 3, 2023.

The deadline for the submission of the application is October 24, 2023. Interested Journalist can apply here