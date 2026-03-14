Women entrepreneurs trained on record-keeping, new tax reforms

WOMEN leaders from across Nigeria’s informal business sector have received specialised training on record-keeping and compliance with the country’s new tax reforms at a two-day National Master Trainers’ Capacity Building Workshop held in Abuja.

The workshop, which took place on March 11 and 12 was organised by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) in collaboration with Christian Aid and the Tax Justice and Governance Platform.

Designed as a “train-the-trainer” programme, the workshop aimed to equip leaders of nano and small women-owned businesses with practical knowledge about record-keeping and compliance with Nigeria’s new tax laws. Participants are expected to cascade the knowledge to members of their organisations and communities.

According to the statement made available to The ICIR, the event brought together representatives from several women-focused associations and informal sector groups, including the Association of Nigerian Women in Business Network (ANWBN), the Association of Women in Trade and Agriculture (AWITA), the Small‑scale Women Farmers Organisation of Nigeria (SWOFON), the Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities (JONAPWD), the Female Drivers Association (FIWON) and the Federation of Informal Workers’ Association of Nigeria, alongside representatives from the media and civil society.

Speaking during the opening session, Auwal Ibrahim Musa Rafsanjani, Executive Director of CISLAC, represented by Magaji Mato said the workshop was organised in the spirit of the International Women’s Day 2026, which emphasises the theme “Give to Gain.”

He described women as critical drivers of Nigeria’s economy, particularly within the informal sector.

According to him, the sector accounts for more than half of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product and nearly 93 per cent of employment, citing estimates by the International Labour Organization. He noted that women entrepreneurs play a significant role as traders, farmers and innovators who sustain households and local economies across the country.

However, he added that many women running nano and small businesses face difficulties navigating the tax system due to limited access to information, poor record-keeping tools and uncertainty about tax compliance.

“It is within this context that this workshop becomes both timely and important,” he said, noting that the initiative aims to create a national network of master trainers who will act as knowledge multipliers within their associations and communities.

The workshop featured several simplified learning modules tailored to informal sector operators. These included: Understanding the new tax reforms in simple terms, tax compliance for informal businesses, simple record-keeping for small enterprises, how nano and small business owners can file tax returns.

Participants also took part in practical bookkeeping exercises and plenary discussions.

The training sessions were facilitated by Simeon Olatunde, Coordinator of the Tax Justice and Governance Platform in Kaduna State, alongside Sadiq Muhammad Mustapha and Chinedu Bassey.

By the end of the workshop, participants pledged to serve as “tax ambassadors” within their organisations and communities, helping to spread awareness about record-keeping and responsible tax practices.

The new tax laws came into effect on January 1, 2026, introducing a major reform of the tax system. The reforms are contained in four key legislations: Nigeria Tax Act (NTA), the Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA), the Nigeria Revenue Service Act (NRSA), and the Joint Revenue Board Act (JRBA). These laws were signed in June 2025.