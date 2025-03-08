back to top

Women’s Day: INEC commits to boosting women participation in elections

News
IWD: INEC urges increased women's participation in electoral process
Chairman of INEC, Yakubu Mahmood
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has pledged support for increased women participation in the electoral process.

The electoral body, made this known in a statement on Saturday, March 8, to mark International Women’s Day, saying the future of democracy is deeply tied to the empowerment of women and their full participation in the electoral process. 

The statement was jointly signed by the  Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Victoria Eta-Messi.

The commission said it is dedicated to fostering an inclusive environment where women can actively contribute to shaping the country’s electoral landscape.

To achieve this, INEC said it has prioritised gender equality in all aspects of its work, ensuring women have equal opportunities to participate in the electoral process.

“As the theme for the 2025 International Women’s Day isAccelerate Action,INEC recognises that gender equality is not only a matter of fairness but also a critical pillar in strengthening democracy. 

“Leadership that reflects gender balance, where women equally participate in decision-making, leads to more inclusive and responsive governance. INEC continues to make efforts to ensure that women hold leadership positions within the Commission,the statement said.

INEC assured that it was committed to breaking down the barriers women face, including societal expectations, a lack of support systems, and gender-based violence.


     

     

    It urged Nigerians to promote gender equality in all areas of life, not just in elections

    On inclusivity, the electoral body said its current leadership composition shows some progress in achieving gender balance, but there’s still more work to be done.

    According to INEC, currently, two out of 12 National Commissioners are women, making up 16.7 per cent of the total leadership.

    The commission said the position of secretary, overseeing its operations, is currently being held by a woman, and while four out of 32 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) are also women, accounting for 12.5 per cent of this critical leadership group.

