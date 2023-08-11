23.7 C
Abuja
HomeSports
Sports

World Athletics Championship: Amusan makes players’ list, awaits integrity unit final nod

Dotun OMISAKIN
Dotun OMISAKIN
Tobi Amusan after her victory

Related

A ray of hope has been stirred up for the possibility of World 100m hurdle title holder Tobi Amusan defending her title at the forthcoming World Athletics Championship, billed to hold between August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Amusan has been in the eye of the storm after she was provisionally suspended last month (July) by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after allegedly missing three drug tests.

On Tuesday, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN had submitted a 26-man list which comprised 11 male and 15 female athletes to represent the country at the championship.

Although Amusan name was not included on the list released by AFN but the World Athletics gave room for her to file for an appeal.

Upon the day of her hearing, the world governing body for the sport on Thursday had included the 26-year-old in the list of athletes that will compete for Nigeria.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    The ICIR confirmed her name on the World Athletics’ website, but it was seen by her name (pending AIU process).

     

    Tobi Amusan is on this list but still pending
    Tobi Amusan is on this list, but still pending

    But her participation still hangs in the balance as it depends on if she gets cleared of the anti-doping rule violation charged against her by the AIU.

    The AIU said a decision on Amusan’s appeal will be made before the start of the World Championships, and the petite sprint hurdler will be offered the chance to compete if she is cleared.

    The World Championship remains the only competition Amusan has not had the opportunity to defend after successfully defending her Nigeria, African Championships, African Games, Commonwealth Games and Diamond League titles.

    Dotun OMISAKIN

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Education

    Students suffer, as Kano lawmaker, others abandon constituency classroom projects

    By Aisha Ahmad In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools and Islamiyya in...
    Judiciary

    Alleged impeachment of deputy governor: Court orders Obaseki, DSS, to maintain status quo

    A FEDERAL High Court in Abuja has again restrained the Edo state governor, Godwin...
    World News

    Fear, anxiety as ECOWAS orders deployment of standby troops to Niger

    The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ordered its standby force to...
    Environment

    2023 flood: Over 33,000 persons already affected – NEMA

    THE National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said at least 33,983 persons have been...
    News

    Tribunal sacks Kano rep over certificate forgery

    THE National and State House of Assembly elections petition tribunal in Kano has nullified...

    Most Read

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Students suffer, as Kano lawmaker, others abandon constituency classroom projects

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.