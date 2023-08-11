World Athletics Championship: Amusan makes players’ list, awaits integrity unit final nod

A ray of hope has been stirred up for the possibility of World 100m hurdle title holder Tobi Amusan defending her title at the forthcoming World Athletics Championship, billed to hold between August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Amusan has been in the eye of the storm after she was provisionally suspended last month (July) by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after allegedly missing three drug tests.

On Tuesday, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN had submitted a 26-man list which comprised 11 male and 15 female athletes to represent the country at the championship.

Although Amusan name was not included on the list released by AFN but the World Athletics gave room for her to file for an appeal.

Upon the day of her hearing, the world governing body for the sport on Thursday had included the 26-year-old in the list of athletes that will compete for Nigeria.

The ICIR confirmed her name on the World Athletics’ website, but it was seen by her name (pending AIU process).

But her participation still hangs in the balance as it depends on if she gets cleared of the anti-doping rule violation charged against her by the AIU.

The AIU said a decision on Amusan’s appeal will be made before the start of the World Championships, and the petite sprint hurdler will be offered the chance to compete if she is cleared.

The World Championship remains the only competition Amusan has not had the opportunity to defend after successfully defending her Nigeria, African Championships, African Games, Commonwealth Games and Diamond League titles.