World Charity Day: Why supporting independent journalism is key

EVERY World Charity Day, global attention often turns to individuals or organisations that contribute money or aid to alleviating poverty.

For media owners and journalists, particularly those working as freelance and in independent media platforms, their work is quite vital in safeguarding communities from poverty, neglect, and corruption.

These journalists particularly challenge corruption, expose injustice, and give voice to the voiceless. This role, however, comes at enormous risk and personal cost.

In May 2024, the Nigerian Police Force Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) detained Dayo Aiyetan, Executive Director of the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), and his reporter, Nurudeen Akewushola, for nine hours.

Their “offence” was publishing a detailed investigation into shady land allocations allegedly linked to two former Inspectors General of Police. The ICIR investigation alleged that some police officers assisted a contractor and Managing Director of Copran International Limited, Andy Chime, to forge the signature of a deceased Deputy Inspector-General of Police Saleh Abubakar to secure a contract.

Chime used the documents to obtain a loan of N573 million from the Nigeria Police Mortgage Bank and also unlawfully used the houses on the land as collateral, thus short-changing the police.

Despite relying on court documents and verifiable testimonies, The ICIR reporter and its publisher were accused of “cyberstalking and defamation”.

The petitioners also accused Akewushola of soliciting money, an allegation he described as unfounded, noting it as a ploy to make the case appear weightier.

But harassment is only part of the struggle. Financial risk is another.

The ICIR reported that following the intimidation of its reporters, Arase also dragged them to court, demanding they take down the publication and seeking multibillion-naira compensation.

Others have faced dangers that mirror the risks of humanitarian responders or even more. Investigative journalists covering insecurity have had to travel into bandit-occupied villages, insurgent-prone states, and remote border communities, places where government presence is weak, but abuses are rampant.

In these areas, they often move without security escorts, relying instead on discreet local fixers.

Why supporting independent journalism is key – ICIR’s investigation head

For many independent newsrooms already struggling with scarce funding, the ability to keep producing such stories depends largely on public support and donation.

Speaking on this, the Deputy Editor and Head of Investigation at The ICIR, Fidelis Mac-Leva stressed that Nigerians must begin to see independent journalism as a charity service in its own right.

“Independent journalism plays a critical role in holding those in power accountable, providing a voice for the marginalised, and shedding light on issues that affect the most vulnerable members of society,” he said.

He posited that by supporting independent journalism, Nigerians can help ensure that the truth is reported, and that those who seek to exploit or harm others are exposed.

“This is especially important in a country where access to accurate information can be a matter of life and death. By supporting independent journalism, Nigerians can help promote transparency, accountability, and good governance, which are essential for the well-being and development of the country,” Mac-Leva said.

He also warned that silence or apathy from citizens could carry devastating consequences.

“If the public doesn’t support independent investigative journalism, corruption and abuse of power will go unchecked. It would mean poor governance, human rights abuses, and economic stagnation. Without support, independent outlets may not survive, and the voices of those who need to be heard may be silenced.”

According to him, individual donations can help support the costs of conducting investigations, including travel, research, and interviews.

The ICIR gathered that a single field trip for an investigation can cost up to one million naira or more. This figure escalates substantially when multimedia content, such as video and high-resolution photography and laboratory testing are needed to complement the written report.

Mac-Leva further highlighted that by financially supporting independent journalism, individuals are essentially casting a vote for quality reporting.

He noted that these contributions, regardless of their size, are a powerful way for the public to show they value the work being done, adding that it fosters a sense of community and shared ownership among readers, which serves as a major motivator for journalists.

“Even small donations can add up to make a significant impact, and every contribution can help to bring about positive change in the country,” he added.

