27.1 C
Abuja

World leaders react to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

NewsWorld News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Advertisementspot_img

Related
1min read

RUSSIAN troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, after President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen”.

Putin said he ordered a special military operation to “protect” the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, citing the need to “demilitarize” the country and accused the US of crossing Russia’s “red line” by expanding NATO.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has confirmed Russia’s “full-scale invasion”, as the country imposed a state of emergency and told its citizens in Russia to leave immediately. The Ukrainian government has also announced compulsory military service for all men of fighting age.

The state of emergency which started Thursday would last 30 days to allow authorities to impose restrictions on movement, block rallies and ban political activities.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine has been condemned by world leaders, with US President Joe Biden calling it an “unprovoked and unjustified attack”, promising to hold Russia accountable.

UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and that he had spoken to its president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss “next steps”.

Johnson accused Vladimir Putin of choosing “a path of bloodshed and destruction” with his attack on Ukraine and says that the UK and its allies would respond “decisively”.

- Advertisement -

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, also condemned Russia’s “overt military action” which undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying it is a flagrant violation of international law.

“Once again, despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country. We will continue to provide Ukraine with strong political support and Allies are providing equipment to help Ukraine defend itself, as well as sustained financial support,” Stoltenberg said.

Head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State Pope Francis reacting to the Russia-Ukraine tension said “once again the peace of all is threatened by partisan interests” and appealed to those “with political responsibility to examine their consciences seriously before God”.

He also declared March 2 a day for prayers that all the parties involved would “refrain from any action that would cause even more suffering to the people, destabilizing coexistence between nations and bringing international law into disrepute”.

“I encourage believers in a special way to dedicate themselves intensely to prayer and fasting on that day. May the Queen of Peace preserve the world from the madness of war,” he said.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

World News

World leaders react to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

RUSSIAN troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, after President Vladimir Putin...
Politics and Governance

Constitution amendment: National Assembly proposes life pension for its presiding officers

THE National Assembly has proposed a life pension for its presiding officers in the...
News

Insecurity: Irabor identifies weak judicial process, porous borders as major challenges faced by military

THE Chief of Defense Staff Lucky Irabor has identified 'weak judicial process' and Nigeria's...
Political Parties

Impeachment: Matawalle picks serving Senator as new Zamfara deputy governor

GOVERNOR Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has picked a serving Senator Hassan Mohammed Nasiha...
Agriculture

Adama Adama, owner of Enadama Group, defrauds investor of over N8m, shuts down office

ENADAMA Group touts itself as one of the leading group of companies ‘building lasting...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

10 key provisions of the electoral bill awaiting Buhari’s decision

Six days to APC national convention: Venue uncertain, aspirants yet to pick forms

Tinubu is way sicker than Buhari – Farooq Kperogi

Buhari mourns National Anthem co-composer’s death at 65

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Labour faults IMF’s fuel subsidy advice to Nigerian government

How passenger volumes, price hike, fuel scarcity hamper Nigeria’s aviation sector growth

Jonathan’s ex minister, two others jailed three months for money laundering

Twitter agreed to give access to Nigerian security agencies to monitor violent content –...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleConstitution amendment: National Assembly proposes life pension for its presiding officers

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.