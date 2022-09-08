World leaders send condolence messages over Queen Elizabeth’s passing

WORLD leaders are sending condolence messages to the Royal Family, paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, after her passing was announced Thursday evening.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement that “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon”.

The statement followed an announcement earlier in the day, in which it informed the public that, following an evaluation, Her Majesty’s doctors were ‘concerned’ for Her health and ‘recommended she remain under medical supervision’.

Soon after the Queen’s death, her eldest son and successor, Prince Charles, ascended the throne and is now known by the title King Charles III.

Across the globe, several leaders have shared messages to pay tribute to the Queen’s long life of service.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, tweeted: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour”.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: “It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history”.

French President Emmanuel Macron also paid tribute, tweeting: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century”.

The European Council President Charles Michel tweeted: “Our thoughts are with the royal family and all those who mourn Queen Elizabeth II in the UK and worldwide. Once called Elizabeth the Steadfast, she never failed to show us the importance of lasting values in a modern world with her service and commitment”.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola tweeted: “Few have shaped global history like Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her unbreakable commitment to duty and service was an example to all. The world mourns with her people in the United Kingdom and beyond. She was truly Queen Elizabeth the Great. May she rest in peace.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky also tweeted: “It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you”.