25.8 C
Abuja

Britain’s longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

NewsWorld News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Queen Elizabeth II Source: Potolico.eu
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

BRITAIN’S longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II has died “peacefully” at her private castle in Balmoral aged 96, two days after appointing Liz Truss the 15th Prime Minister in her 70 years reign.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

Confirming the news in a statement on Thursday, His Majesty the King Charles III said: “The death of my beloved mother Her Majesty the Queen is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

He said during the period of mourning and change he and his family would be “comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held”.

The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow, Buckingham Palace further said.

Her family gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday. Crowds also gathered at the Buckingham Palace awaiting updates on the Queen’s condition and began crying as they heard of her death. The Union flag on top of the palace was lowered to half-mast at 18:30 BST.

- Advertisement -

Her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, who ascended the throne today upon the death of his mother, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.

All the Queen’s children travelled to Balmoral, near Aberdeen, after doctors placed the Queen under medical supervision.

Her grandson, Prince William, is also there, with his brother, Prince Harry, on his way.

The late Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, passed on last April at 99.

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

National News

Months after suspension, EFCC resumes issuance of SCUML certificates

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has resumed the issuance of the Special...
Political Analysis

Wike rejects Jibrin’s resignation as BoT chair, insists Ayu must go

RIVERS State governor Nyesom Wike has rejected the resignation of Walid Jibrin as the...
Featured News

Pyrates donate reading, writing materials to mark International Literacy Day

THE National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity), Sahara Deck, has donated reading and writing...
Featured News

Yobe North: We will not publish details of any candidate — INEC

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is standing by the report...
Business and Economy

Fuel Subsidy: Fashola asks Nigerians to decide way forward

THE Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has asked Nigerians to decide themselves...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleMonths after suspension, EFCC resumes issuance of SCUML certificates

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.