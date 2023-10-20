Yale University’s Maurice R. Greenberg World Fellows Programme opens

INNOVATIVE and diverse thinkers worldwide can apply and spend four months at Yale University’s Maurice R. Greenberg World Fellows Programme, which runs from mid-August to mid-December 2024.

Professionals can take a break from the pressure of their jobs during the fellowship to reflect, study, and experience intellectual and personal challenges.

This New Haven, Connecticut fellowship is open to mid-career professionals working abroad.

Fellows receive a stipend to cover living costs in New Haven, a furnished one- or two-bedroom apartment, medical insurance and round-trip travel from their home country.

The deadline is December 6, 2023. Interested fellows can apply here