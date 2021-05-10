You are serving Nigerians, not the president, Baba-Ahmed tells National Assembly

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

SPOKESMAN of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has told the National Assembly members that they are serving the people, not President Muhammadu Buhari.

Baba Ahmed said this when he featured on AIT ‘Kakaaki Africa’ programme on Monday to discuss the state of insecurity in Nigeria.

Baba Ahmed said the National Assembly did not appear to have the levels of patriotism and concerns beyond partisan politics to take action on the rising state of insecurity across Nigeria.

He also asked that President Buhari be impeached by the National Assembly if he could not deliver because the nation would not wait two more years for him to address the nature of insecurity.

“One option we have is that the legislators will look at the record of the administration, understand the areas where the president has failed, understand areas where there is clearly no evidence that they’re going to do anything about it and refer to the constitution that says the whole purpose of government is to secure citizens and pursue their welfare,” Baba-Ahmed said.

The NEF spokesperson also urged Buhari to arrest anyone alleged to be sponsoring banditry or terrorism in the country.

“If there are people who are causing this insecurity, the government has evidence that they’re doing so, then in the name of God, let the president arrest these people, bring them up, show Nigerians what they’re doing, and then show evidence that the government is actually dealing with insecurity,” he further stated.

Earlier in February, the National Assembly had requested Buhari to appear before it over the state of insecurity. However, the president did not honour the request.

Section 143 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution gives the National Assembly the power to remove the president if he is incapable of effectively discharging his duty.