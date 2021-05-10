Insecurity: Northern elders call for Buhari’s impeachment

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Northers Elders Forum (NEF) has called for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari if he cannot address the country’s security problem.

Spokesman of NEF Hakeem Baba-Ahmed stated this while speaking on AIT’s ‘Kakaaki’ programme on Monday.

Baba-Ahmed called on the National Assembly to assess Buhari’s administration in the light of the constitution and impeach the president in areas he was found wanting.

“One option we have is that the legislators will look at the record of the administration, understand the areas where the president has failed, understand areas where there is clearly no evidence that they’re going to do anything about it and refer to the constitution that says the whole purpose of government is to secure citizens and pursue their welfare,” Baba-Ahmed said.

“If he (Buhari) fails to do that, for me, those are impeachable offences. In the last six months, two years, what has the president done differently to secure the country? Absolutely nothing has been done and yet you see increasing failure of the state to protect citizens.”

According to him, “the third option is that those leaders who are failing will recognise the fact that they are the problem, and they will resign because they clearly have nothing to offer in terms of leadership,” he said.

“Or, as our democratic system provides, those with the responsibility to get them off should impeach those who are failing. If the president can’t deliver, he should be impeached.”

He lamented that partisan politics had taken over the primary duties of members of the National Assembly.

He sounded a note of warning to legislatures that if they failed to look beyond partisan politics and do the needful, they would all bear the brunt when things deteriorated more than they were now.

He called on the president to arrest those contributing directly and indirectly to the worsening insecurity in the country.

“I wish he would arrest just two, three of these enemies of the state and deal with them. We are tired of hearing the president and his spokespeople saying there are enemies of the state. Enemies of the state are defined clearly under law.

“If there are people who are causing this insecurity, the government has evidence that they’re doing so, then in the name of God, let the president arrest these people, bring them up, show Nigerians what they’re doing, and then show evidence that the government is actually dealing with insecurity.”