32.8 C
Abuja

Yuletide: FG declares free train rides for citizens

NewsNational News
Bankole Abe

Related

1min read

THE Federal Government has declared free train rides for citizens from December 24, 2021, to January 4, 2022.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this was disclosed by the Managing director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation Fidet Okhiria, in an interview in Abuja on Friday.

He said the decision was taken in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation to ease citizens’ movement during the yuletide.

“This is to help ease the cost of transportation, and enable citizens to move easily and enjoy the festive period.

“Passengers are, however, advised to ensure they obtain their tickets from appropriate quarters at no cost, to enable them to gain access and enter the trains.

“All passengers are also enjoined to observe and obey COVID-19 rules by wearing face mask, washing and sanitising their hands,” he stated.

Okhiria restated the Federal Government’s duty to ensure the safety of passengers and trains during the period.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

National News

Yuletide: FG declares free train rides for citizens

THE Federal Government has declared free train rides for citizens from December 24, 2021,...
Breaking News

Again, fire engulfs NNPC pipeline in Lagos

FIRE has again erupted at a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) pipeline in Alimosho,...
News

Lawyers fault action as Seplat terminates Avuru’s appointment

SEPLAT Energy has terminated the appointment of Austin Avuru as non-executive director. In a regulatory...
News

Commissioner resigns in Zamfara, picks similar job in Imo

THE Zamfara State Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs Rabi Shinkafi has resigned. She left...
News

Three Texas-based Nigerians indicted for illegally dispensing opioid pills

A U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas has indicted three Nigerian...
Advertisement

Most Read

Bandits kill 119 persons in 10 days

Under Buhari, Nigeria’s giant industries are silently disappearing (1)

Commissioner resigns in Zamfara, picks similar job in Imo

FCT Police begin investigation of officers in viral extortion video

Suspected ISWAP terrorists bomb Maiduguri as Buhari visits Borno

Inside Ooni’s second divorce in four years

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAgain, fire engulfs NNPC pipeline in Lagos

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.