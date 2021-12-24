Yuletide: FG declares free train rides for citizens

— 1 min read

THE Federal Government has declared free train rides for citizens from December 24, 2021, to January 4, 2022.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this was disclosed by the Managing director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation Fidet Okhiria, in an interview in Abuja on Friday.

He said the decision was taken in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation to ease citizens’ movement during the yuletide.

“This is to help ease the cost of transportation, and enable citizens to move easily and enjoy the festive period.

“Passengers are, however, advised to ensure they obtain their tickets from appropriate quarters at no cost, to enable them to gain access and enter the trains.

“All passengers are also enjoined to observe and obey COVID-19 rules by wearing face mask, washing and sanitising their hands,” he stated.

Okhiria restated the Federal Government’s duty to ensure the safety of passengers and trains during the period.