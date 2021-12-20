Yuletide: NRC increases Lagos-Ibadan train service trips

— 1 min read

IN A bid to accommodate the upsurge in passenger traffic during the Yuletide period, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has increased the number of daily trips on the Lagos-Ibadan train service.

Lagos District Manager of the NRC Jerry Oche, in a statement, said the increase, effective from December 20, would last for three weeks.

“The trains would operate from 8 a.m. from Dec 20 to 4p.m on January 9 to further decongest road traffic.”

He also urged passengers to board the trains with a maximum of 12kg luggage.

The Lagos-Ibadan train service is one of the two railway projects financed by the Chinese loan.

A sum of $1.3 billion was expended on the project, which commenced full operations in June, 2021.

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi had earlier said the Abuja-Kaduna train service generated at least N300 million every month.

He added that the Federal Government planned to add 16 more trains to the Lagos-Ibadan rail line to increase revenue generation.

“Currently, we are running Lagos-Ibadan from the money we are making from Abuja-Kaduna rail service,” he had said.