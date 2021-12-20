31.1 C
Abuja

Yuletide: NRC increases Lagos-Ibadan train service trips

News
Niyi OYEDEJI

Related

1min read

IN A bid to accommodate the upsurge in passenger traffic during the Yuletide period, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has increased the number of daily trips on the Lagos-Ibadan train service.

Lagos District Manager of the NRC Jerry Oche, in a statement, said the increase, effective from December 20, would last for three weeks.

“The trains would operate from 8 a.m. from Dec 20 to 4p.m on January 9 to further decongest road traffic.”

READ ALSO:

NGO trains health extension workers in FCT to curb neonatal deaths

Following the Train: N19.2 Billion wasted as Port-Harcourt – Enugu Train Service lie in ruins

Jonathan Commissions Enugu – Port Harcourt Train Service

- Advertisement -

He also urged passengers to board the trains with a maximum of 12kg luggage.

Lagos-Ibadan

The Lagos-Ibadan train service is one of the two railway projects financed by the Chinese loan.

A sum of $1.3 billion was expended on the project, which commenced full operations in June, 2021.

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi had earlier said the Abuja-Kaduna train service generated at least N300 million every month.

He added that the Federal Government planned to add 16 more trains to the Lagos-Ibadan rail line to increase revenue generation.

“Currently, we are running Lagos-Ibadan from the money we are making from Abuja-Kaduna rail service,” he had said.

Niyi Oyedeji
Website
- Advertisement -

'Niyi works with The ICIR as an investigative reporter and fact-checker. You can shoot him an email via [email protected] You can as well follow him on Twitter via @niyi_oyedeji.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Media Opportunities

Data journalism contest accepting entries

THE Sigma Awards, sponsored by the Google News Initiative, is now accepting entries for the...
News

Yuletide: NRC increases Lagos-Ibadan train service trips

IN A bid to accommodate the upsurge in passenger traffic during the Yuletide period,...
News

Thirty-eight confirmed dead in Kaduna attacks

KADUNA State government has confirmed that 38 people were killed during terror attacks in...
Education

NYSC remits over N1bn to federation account in two years

DIRECTOR-GENERAL of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Shuaibu Ibrahim, a brigadier-general, says the...
Crime

How Nigeria’s judicial system frustrates cases of sexual violence against street children

In Nigeria, children without proper parental guidance have been victims of sexual abuse perpetrated...
Advertisement

Most Read

Hilton Hotel: OAU student died from severe bleeding due to traumatic injuries – Autopsy

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Their pains, frustration in the hands of Lagos ‘Okada’ riders (PART 2)

Customs impounds container loaded with guns at Lagos port

Uncertainty over electoral bill as 30-day period for Buhari’s assent ends

Flight cancellations loom as Emirates abandons Nigeria-Dubai bound travellers

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Nigeria has highest suicide rate in Africa, sixth globally

Thirty-eight confirmed dead in Kaduna attacks

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleThirty-eight confirmed dead in Kaduna attacks
Next articleData journalism contest accepting entries

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.