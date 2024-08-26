Zinwe evicted from BBNaija Season 9 show

A PAIR in the ongoing BBNaija season 9 reality show, Zinwe, has been evicted from the show.

The host, Ebuka Uchendu, announced the eviction during the live show on Sunday, August 25.

The Zinwe pair comprises Zion and Chinwe who entered the show as lovers.

During the last eviction show, the host announced that there would no longer be any custodian challenge, as housemates would start nominating each other for eviction as in previous seasons.

Five pairs, Zinwe, Chekas, Double Kay, Beta, and WanniXHandi were up for eviction of which the Zinwe pair did not make the cut to remain in the house.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





The Head of House (HOH) challenge also resumed with Nelita (Nelly and Anita) emerging the HOH for the second time in a row. They also got the automatic immunity of not being up for eviction, one of the benefits of being the HOH.

Zinwe is the 5th pair to be evicted from the show, leaving 9 pairs battling for the coveted prize of N100 million and a brand-new SUV, among other prizes.

The ICIR reports that for this season, the contestants are paired into teams of two and are expected to compete together. They will complete every task and challenge together, as well as being nominated for eviction together, making teamwork key to their stay in the house.

The 10-week show, now going into its fourth will end with its finale on Sunday, October 6, 2024.