Streeze, Flourish duos evicted from BBNaija Season 9

Flourish and Streeze
THE Streeze duo consisting of Mayor Frosh and Toby Forge and the Flourish duo namely DJ Flo and Ruthee have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija ‘No Loose Guard’ Season 9 house.

The host, Ebuka Uchenndu, announced their eviction during the live eviction show on Sunday, August 18.

He also announced that there would no longer be any custodian challenge, as housemates would start nominating each other for eviction as done in previous seasons, The Head of House challenge will resume on Mondays and the Head of House gets immunity, which means that they are free from eviction.

Nelita (Nelly and Anita) had won the Head of House challenge (HOH), emerging the HOH for the week and were also the first HOH to win immunity, thereby not being up for eviction.

The Streeze and Flourish duos are the 3rd and 4th pairs of housemates to be evicted from the show, leaving 10 pairs battling for the coveted prize of N100 million and a brand-new SUV, among other prizes.

The four pairs that had the least votes were Beta (Tjay and Ben), Flourish (Dj and Ruthee),  Streeze (Mayor Frosh and Toby Forge) and Radicals (Mickhy and Fairme David).

However, the custodians for the week, Wanni X Handi, exercised the power granted by Big Brother, saving Beta (Tjay and Ben) from eviction.


     

     

    The dynamic duos, Tomi, comprising Toyosi and Damilola, and  Chinne and Nne of the Ndi Nne pair have been evicted from the show.

    The season launched with a plot twist, welcoming housemates in pairs amongst many other exciting events and now with 22 housemates setting the stage for intense competition as the show continues.

    The ICIR reports that for this season, the contestants are paired into teams of two and are expected to compete together.

    They will complete every task and challenge together, as well as being nominated for eviction together, making teamwork key to their stay in the house.

