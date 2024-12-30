Zuba: Abuja multimillion naira fruit market road contract enmeshed in controversy

“It is therefore our submission that we are neither aware of the project, nor do we have anything to do with such a project,” the company stated.

In a follow-up conversation with The ICIR on October 17, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of Ayo Atoyebi and Co., Ayofe Atoyebi, denied being given the contract and claimed he had never seen the contract papers.

“If I can see all the real documents that you are talking about, my legal team will work on it. We will sue anybody because nobody gave us any contract,” he said.

“Atoyebi and Co. is a company whose profile is everywhere. The profile is in the works department, federal works, FCDA, and anyone can pick our name and use it. That is why you are doing your job as an investigative journalist,’ he added.

He, however, explained that his company had entered into a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with the Gwagwalada Area Council to construct the Zuba fruit market but the partnership did not see the light of day.

“We did not do road; we only entered PPP on the construction of the fruit market, and they defaulted,” he said, adding: “We entered there and spent a lot of money, but the marketers did not allow us to construct.

“They demolished our work, so we took them to court and we won. As far as the road is concerned, we don’t know anything.”

“We spent money, we did all our things, we got approval, and when we moved to the site, these people came and fought us and destroyed all our property, and we went to court and won. This was between 2017 and 2018,” he stated.

“We sent somebody to Gwagwalada; he did not see anything like that. You are telling us something that we don’t know anything about. Somebody is using my company name just like the other time, we submitted some documents and they used it for someone else,” he said.

Road constructed with asphalt should last 20 years- NISE President