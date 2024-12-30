back to top

Zuba: Abuja multimillion naira fruit market road contract enmeshed in controversy

Reading time: 15 mins
Business and Economy
Popular Zuba fruit market in shambles
Image of a vehicle that broke down on the bad road of the Zuba fruit market.
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

THE popular Zuba fruit market, located in Gwagwalada, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), remains in bad shape seven years after a contract was awarded and part of the money released for its construction. Although the road, according to sources in the market, was touched in 2022. This report unravels controversies surrounding the award of the road project since 2017. 


     

     

    Helen Bebor, a 50-year-old plantain seller, left home in the middle of 2023 with the hope of making sales from her daily plantain business. However, an accident at the Zuba fruit market road caused her to break her leg. Bebor said the injury which kept her at home for almost a year, also caused her untold hardship and trauma, as she was unable to support her family financially.
    “While walking along the road, a wheelbarrow pusher was coming, and another one was parked on the road. There was no way for me to pass, so I was trying to excuse the one coming towards me when I fell.

    Read Also:

     [INVESTIGATION] After spending N70m, contractor ‘shabbily executed’ Sokoto roads
    ‘How CBN can cut-off speculators from Nigeria’s currency market’
    ‘How N21trn to plug housing deficit can be sourced’
    ‘Importation is N80 cheaper’, marketers react to Dangote’s appeal
    “The road is very narrow; there were many people, and nobody wanted to give me a chance to pass,” she said in anguish as she tried to describe the bad condition of the road leading to the Zuba fruit market.
    Popular Abuja market road in shambles despite controversial N98m contract
    Helen Bebor, a victim of bad road in Zuba fruit market
    Like Bebor, a wheelbarrow pusher in the market, Ismaila Sani, lamented the bad state of the road. Sani said he left the market unceremoniously after he repeatedly damaged his customers’ wares while trying to navigate the terrible road.
    “The road was terrible. Never again will I go there. I prefer to stay idle or look for another thing to do than return to the Zuba fruit market,” he said.

    Read Also:

     [INVESTIGATION] After spending N70m, contractor ‘shabbily executed’ Sokoto roads
    ‘How CBN can cut-off speculators from Nigeria’s currency market’
    ‘How N21trn to plug housing deficit can be sourced’
    ‘Importation is N80 cheaper’, marketers react to Dangote’s appeal
    Popular Abuja market road in shambles despite controversial N98m contract
    Helen Bebor’s injured leg still wrapped in a band-aid

    Inside the fruit market

    Zuba fruit market is a hub for farmers nationwide, offering lucrative opportunities for fruit traders looking to expand beyond their local markets. Located along the Kaduna-Lokoja expressway, the market deals majorly in fruits and is regarded as one of the biggest in the nation’s capital.
    The Secretary of the Nigeria Fruit Market Association, Zuba branch, Shafiu Mohammed, said the market is strategic because traders transport fruits from all over the country to the market.

    “This is not a small market; traders from all over the country and neighbouring countries buy and sell here too,” Mohammed said.

    Popular Zuba fruit market, FCT, in Bad condition
    Secretary Zuba Fruit Market Association, Shafiu Mohammed
    The caretaker chairman of the Fruits Sellers Association of Nigeria (FSAN), Zuba branch, Labaran Abubakar, and Garba Inuwa, a vehicle owner who plies the road daily, re-echoed Mohammed’s claim.
    Abubakar revealed that the fruit market generates a lot of revenue daily, even though he failed to disclose the actual amount. He said the officials of the Gwagwalada area council normally take a percentage of the revenue while the market union keeps the other share.
    According to him, key sources of revenue for the market come from wheelbarrow pushers, okada riders, vehicles that offload fruits, and commissions on transactions.

    Decrepit state of the market road

    Despite the undisclosed revenue, traders and visitors endure difficulty in accessing the market due to the terrible condition of the only access road that leads there from the Lagos Park junction.
    Multiple sources at the popular market said the deplorable condition of the road has become an embarrassment. They claimed the road had been ignored by the Gwagwalada Area Council, which controls the market.
    The ICIR reports that due to the poor state of the road, the market lacks several basic amenities, such as water, standard stores, storage facilities, organised structure, and security, among others.
    Bad road in popular Zuba fruit market
    A bad portion of the Zuba fruit market road.
    A visitor to the market, Nkiru Michael, criticised the local government for focusing on collecting revenue rather than investing in necessary repairs and upgrades. She urged the government to repair the road to ensure the market’s progress and enhance good living conditions.

    Questions over contract awards

    Multiple sources in the market told The ICIR that the contract for the Zuba fruit market road was awarded twice or worked on two different timespan between 2017 and to date.
    The market association, speaking through its chairman, Labaran Abubakar, and secretary, Shafiu Mohammed, alleged that the road had been hurriedly constructed and commissioned in 2022. They alleged that because the work was poorly done, it began to show signs of damage within months.
    The commissioning of the road in 2022, which many of the market leaders attested to, however, left unanswered questions as none of them could recall the name of the contractor or who commissioned the road.
    An attempt was made to obtain the 2023 audit report to review the specifics of the 2022 road construction contract. A search on Google indicated that the only document relevant to the name was titled, “Report of The Auditor General for FCT Area Council On the General Purpose Financial Statements (Cash Basis) Of The Six (6) Area Councils in Federal Capital Territory for The Year Ended 31st December 2020,” which was discovered on the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) website – www.fcta.gov.ng
    However, upon closer inspection, the document merely provided details of financial statements, without indicating any contract award or project done.
    A source at the FCT ministry revealed to The ICIR that they have not been aware of any additional audit reports on area councils being released since 2019.
    However, according to the 2019 FCT Annual Audit Report on the six area councils, the contract for the construction of the road was first awarded in 2017 to Ayo Atoyebi and Co. at the cost of N98.7 million.
    Popular Zuba Fruit Market
    Image of the front page of the FCT audit report on six local area councils in 2019 and page 148, where the contract was mentioned
    The report stated that N12 million was paid in advance for the repair of the road, leaving a balance of N87.7 million. The audit report stated that the work was at 20 per cent at the end of 2019 and urged the Gwagwalada Area Council to ensure that the contractor, who was not on-site at the time inspectors visited, was mobilised back to the site.
    The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) portal, shows that the company that was indicated in the FCT 2019 Annual Audit Report on the six area councils, Ayo Atoyebi and Company Ltd with registration number: 1059577 is active and was registered on August 22, 2012, with its address as plot 863, Action Area Bwari, Abuja, FCT.
    Popular Zuba fruit market road in shambles
    Labaran Abubakar, Caretaker chairman, Fruit Sellers Association of Nigeria, Zuba branch

    2022 controversial road repair by “unknown contractor”

    Some of the stakeholders like Abubakar said in 2022 a contractor came to site and hurriedly did the road and it was commissioned in 2022, Abubakar and other market traders said their joy at the road’s commissioning in 2022 was short-lived, as the situation worsened a few months later.

    Abubakar accused the contractor of doing a shoddy job, but when asked several times about the contractor’s identity, he and other traders said they could not remember. They also claimed that the 2022 contractor did not to erect a signpost that should have carried the company name and other details of the project. They also added that the contractor did not also put warning signposts that construction was ongoing while working on the road. They also added that at no point were road diversion or roadblock signs. 

    The ICIR gathered that the non-provision of a waring signpost by the contractor to indicate work being done during the road construction is  a clear violation of the National Road Traffic Regulations 2012, Section 213(1)(2).
    The section states: “Any person, company, organisation, or enterprise involved in the construction or maintenance of a public road shall provide adequate warning signs of the ongoing construction or maintenance at the construction areas day and night. “Failure to comply with this provision is an offence, and any person, company, organisation, or enterprise in contravention shall be liable on conviction to a fine of N50,000.00 or to a term of 18 months’ imprisonment or both,” it states.
    The president of the Nigerian Institute of Structural Engineers (NISE), Lagos chapter and an expert on highway engineering, Isaac Akiije, said one can only challenge the non-provision of a signpost that indicates a contractor’s detail or a warning signpost by a contractor during the road construction can only be questioned if the clause for signpost erection is included in the budget.
    He explained that if the signpost is part of the agreement and if it’s not done, then it is wrong.
    Popular Zuba fruit market in shambles
    Image of a vehicle that broke down on the bad road.

    Contractor denies handling project, N12 million payment

    Though the 2019 FCT Annual Audit Report on the six area councils indicated that the contract for the construction of the road was first awarded in 2017 to Ayo Atoyebi and Co. Ltd, the contractor denied knowledge of the contract.
    The Audit Report stated that N12 million had been paid in advance for the repair of the road, leaving a balance of N87.7 million and that the work had been at 20 per cent at the end of 2019.
    However, in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request for the details of the contract for the construction of the Zuba fruit market road, Ayo Atoyebi and Co. in a letter sent to The ICIR on July 2, 2024, and signed by its administrative manager, James Ayodeji, stated that it carried out a diligent search into its current and archived project files but could not locate any contract for the construction of the fruit market road in Zuba.
    “It is therefore our submission that we are neither aware of the project, nor do we have anything to do with such a project,” the company stated.
    In a follow-up conversation with The ICIR on October 17, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of Ayo Atoyebi and Co., Ayofe Atoyebi, denied being given the contract and claimed he had never seen the contract papers.
    “If I can see all the real documents that you are talking about, my legal team will work on it. We will sue anybody because nobody gave us any contract,” he said.
    “Atoyebi and Co. is a company whose profile is everywhere. The profile is in the works department, federal works, FCDA, and anyone can pick our name and use it. That is why you are doing your job as an investigative journalist,’ he added.
    He, however, explained that his company had entered into a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with the Gwagwalada Area Council to construct the Zuba fruit market but the partnership did not see the light of day.
    “We did not do road; we only entered PPP on the construction of the fruit market, and they defaulted,” he said, adding: “We entered there and spent a lot of money, but the marketers did not allow us to construct.
    “They demolished our work, so we took them to court and we won. As far as the road is concerned, we don’t know anything.”
    “We spent money, we did all our things, we got approval, and when we moved to the site, these people came and fought us and destroyed all our property, and we went to court and won. This was between 2017 and 2018,” he stated.
    “We sent somebody to Gwagwalada; he did not see anything like that. You are telling us something that we don’t know anything about.  Somebody is using my company name just like the other time, we submitted some documents and they used it for someone else,” he said.

    Road constructed with asphalt should last 20 years- NISE President

    President of the Nigerian Institute of Structural Engineers (NISE), Lagos chapter, Akiije, told The ICIR that a road done with asphalt should last at least 20 years.
    He, however, said there are instances where roads are hurriedly done to achieve applause. Akiije described such roads as political and said materials used for such roads are likely compromised.
    Popular Abuja market road in shambles despite controversial N98m contract
    A bad portion of the Zuba fruit market road
    “From what you said, the road lasted for less than three years, so it could be a political road. They must have compromised with the material and thickness of each layer,” he said.
    He explained that engineering roads takes time and attention, as each layer must have a specific material and size.
    “One must investigate the specific material and size of each layer before one can decide if the road was designed to last for three or five years, but a road done with asphalt should last at least 20 years,” he said.

    Traders seek urgent intervention

    The Zuba Fruit Market Association has pleaded with the government to repair the 1-kilometre road from Lagos Park to Zuba roundabout, saying its poor condition continues to affect traders’ livelihoods, causing vehicles conveying fruits to get stuck, leading to losses as perishables get rotten.
    Naomi Isa, an elderly trader, expressed concerns about the road’s impact on her sales, while Nneka Dioke, chairperson of the plantain section, highlighted the road’s deterioration since 2022. She said traders struggle as the bad state of the road leads to low patronage and reduced daily income.
    Abubakar and the secretary of the market association, also appealed to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, and Gwagwalada council chairman, Abubakar Jibrin Giri, to repair the road, emphasising the market’s strategic importance and potential for progress.
    Popular Zuba fruit market in shambles
    Naomi Isa, a trader in the Zuba fruit market
    A Wheelbarrow pusher whose income depends on the market, Sirajo Ma’ashi, submitted that he is almost giving up on working in the market.
    “Honestly, this (Zuba fruit market) road is giving us problems; it is terrible,” he said.

    FCT minister, Gwagwalada chair, ignore FOI requests

    The Head of operations at the Abuja Markets Management Limited (AMML), Innocent Amaechina, told The ICIR that the Zuba fruit market is not under the purview of the organisation. According to him, Gwagwalada Local Area Council controls the market.
    A FOI request was sent to the office of the Auditor-General (AG) of the FCT Area Council, seeking to confirm the authenticity of the audit report produced by the office in 2019 and provide a hard copy for reference purposes.
    Popular Zuba fruit market in shambles
    FOI Request
    A response received from the office of the Auditor General of the FCT council areas directed that the inquiry be forwarded to the FCT minister.
    In compliance with the response, a FOI request was sent to the office of the FCT minister on September 24, demanding the same information. After the expiration of the seven days allowed by the FOI Act, a reminder was forwarded to the minister on October 7, 2024.
    As of the time of this report, the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike has yet to respond to the request and the reminder.
    Similarly, the chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council has also failed to respond to the FOI request sent to his office on September 12, asking for details of the contract awarded for the construction of the Zuba fruit market road. A reminder forwarded on September 24 was also ignored.
    By their actions, the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, and the chairman of the Gwagwalada area council, Abubakar Giri, have violated sections 1(1), 2(4), 4 and 5 of the FOI Act, which mandates that they make available such information requested to members of the public and, where necessary, grant or give reasons for denying a request within seven days.
    The information requested from the Gwagwalada area council through the FOI in the controversial contract includes; the contract description, details of the contract, the name of the contractor, the date the contract was awarded, the amount released to the contractor as a deposit, and date of contract award for the 2017 construction of Zuba fruit market road captured by the FCT audit report 2019 on local council areas.
    Popular Zuba fruit market in shambles
    Acknowledgment copy of FOI request sent to the Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council
    Others include; the date the project was advertised and the media outlets used, the contract execution period, the status of the project, and approved budgetary provisions. These details if provided as requested, could shed more light on the nature and scope of the contract awarded in 2017 and what happened to the N12 million paid to the first contractor.
    However, after snubbing the request and a reminder sent to his office, the chairman of the Gwagwalada Area Council, Giri finally spoke about the contract in a chat with The ICIR on October 18 and 19.
    He said he was not aware of the 2017 contract because it didn’t happen under his tenure but that of his predecessor, Adamu Mustapha.
    “I was not in office at that time, so I don’t know anything about the contract. I came to office in 2022,” he declared.
    He, however, confirmed that there was a road project in 2022 but again said it had been carried out before he moved into the office.
    Popular Zuba fruit market in shambles
    Abubakar Jibrin Giri, chairman of the Gwagwalada area council
    When asked about his plan to fix the deplorable condition of the market, he said, “I am not doing anything at Zuba Fruit Market now.” The attempt by the Chairman to absolve himself of the 2017 and 2022 contracts awarded for the repair of the Zuba Fruit Market Road projects violates sections 11–14 Procurement Act 2007 which state that procuring entities must keep electronic and file (hard copy) records of a contract for at least 10 years from the date of contract award.
    The Procurement Act 2007 also states that within 3 months of the end of each financial year, procuring entities shall transmit all procurement-related records to the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) showing the parties involved, date, and value of the contract, as well as other information relating to the procurement proceedings that BPP may request.
    By this law, the chairman of Gwagwalada should have records of the contract for the Zuba fruit market even though he was not in office when it was awarded, as the government is known to be a continuum. The chairman’s reluctance to provide contract details implies a possible attempt to hide information from the public and a lack of transparency in the award of the contract.
    Bankole Abe
    Bankole ABE
    Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement