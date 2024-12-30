Zuba: Abuja multimillion naira fruit market road contract enmeshed in controversy

THE popular Zuba fruit market, located in Gwagwalada, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), remains in bad shape seven years after a contract was awarded and part of the money released for its construction. Although the road, according to sources in the market, was touched in 2022. This report unravels controversies surrounding the award of the road project since 2017.
Inside the fruit market
“This is not a small market; traders from all over the country and neighbouring countries buy and sell here too,” Mohammed said.
Decrepit state of the market road
Questions over contract awards
2022 controversial road repair by “unknown contractor”
Some of the stakeholders like Abubakar said in 2022 a contractor came to site and hurriedly did the road and it was commissioned in 2022, Abubakar and other market traders said their joy at the road’s commissioning in 2022 was short-lived, as the situation worsened a few months later.
Abubakar accused the contractor of doing a shoddy job, but when asked several times about the contractor’s identity, he and other traders said they could not remember. They also claimed that the 2022 contractor did not to erect a signpost that should have carried the company name and other details of the project. They also added that the contractor did not also put warning signposts that construction was ongoing while working on the road. They also added that at no point were road diversion or roadblock signs.
Contractor denies handling project, N12 million payment
Road constructed with asphalt should last 20 years- NISE President
Traders seek urgent intervention
FCT minister, Gwagwalada chair, ignore FOI requests
A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance