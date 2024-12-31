Business risks to expect in 2025 – CPPE

THE Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has highlighted key risks businesses would worry about as they craft their strategies for 2025.

The business advisory organisation, which focuses on promoting, protecting, and advancing private enterprise in Nigeria, noted that exposure to risks would vary across sectors.

It said businesses would need to adjust their strategies according to the risks they face.

The CPPE expressed the concern in its ‘Nigeria 2024 Economic Review and 2025 Outlook,’ signed by its director/chief executive officer, Muda Yusuf.

It listed forex volatility, interest rate, inflation, financial and monetary policy, and regulation as critical risks businesses would have to grapple with in 2025.

Other business risks will include cybersecurity insecurity, political, environmental/climate change and corruption, especially concerning public sector transactions and contracts.

However, it said there seemed to be a silver lining in the current reforms by President Bola Tinubu-led government. The gains include opportunities for import substitution across all sectors and the provision of domestic alternatives to medical, education, tourism and vacations abroad.

Also, it said high food prices offer new opportunities and incentives for investment in agriculture and the outlook for export business appeared positive because of the weak naira, which offered bigger opportunities for diaspora Nigerians to invest at home.

“There should be a deliberate policy to promote legal migration abroad to fill skill gaps in many of the countries in Europe and North America, especially the United States and Canada.

“Many of these countries are also experiencing an ageing population, which offers opportunities for our youths, many of whom are currently unemployed,” CPPE stated.

It predicted brighter prospects for outsourcing business for foreign companies and bigger investment opportunities in petroleum refineries and related industries following the deregulation of the sector.

Others are growing opportunities in renewable energy investment, use of compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in transportation, and decentralisation of electricity provision to open up numerous opportunities in the electricity value chain.

The centre said business managers and owners needed to prioritise a couple of strategies to ensure resilience in 2025.

These include leveraging technology to reduce cost and ensure competitiveness, deepening backward integration to reduce forex exposure, and lowering debt financing to reduce the burden of high interest rates.

It added that businesses must ensure cost optimisation, adopt efficient energy solutions to reduce the pressure of high energy costs, and domesticate supply chains as much as possible.

The CPPE urged businesses to focus on talent retention, especially in specialised job functions and incorporate a scenario planning framework to manage uncertainties and volatilities.

It noted that the real economic sector remained subdued in 2024, with agriculture posting GDP growth of 1.14 per cent and manufacturing 0.92 per cent as of the third quarter, while air transport, quarry and minerals, petroleum refining and textile sectors remained in recession.

It further noted that the huge disparities in the growth of financial services and other sectors of the economy were a reflection of the growing decoupling of the financial services sector from the real economy.

“There is a need for appropriate policy measures to correct the huge disparity in the profitability between the real economy and the financial economy,” it stated.

The ICIR reported that the monetary authority’s hawkish policy boosted growth for financial institutions but stunted operations for manufacturing companies and other businesses within the year.

The CPPE said high interest rates and inflationary pressure were major concerns in 2024.

In 2025, the centre expects inflation to moderate slightly on the back of an expected reduction in exchange rate volatility and a possible rebound of the naira amid other domestic and global economic headwinds.

It pointed out, however, that following notable drivers, inflation might not completely dissipate in 2025 as CBN might maintain its orthodox monetary policy with a lesser degree of tightening measures.

The centre also urged the Nigerian government to expedite action to boost the capitalisation of the development finance institutions, including the Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture, and Nigerian Export-Import Bank, to deepen development finance interventions.