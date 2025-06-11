back to top

Zulum donates N300m to Mokwa flood victims

Zulum donates N300m to Mokwa flood victims
Houses destroyed in Mokwa community. Photo credit: Social media post
BORNO State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has donated N300 million to support victims of recent flooding in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

The governor announced the donation during a condolence visit to the Government House, Minna, where he led a delegation from Borno State.

A press release by Bologi Ibrahim, the Chief Press Secretary to Niger State Governor Umar Bago, said the donation intended to complement the government’s response to the disaster.

“We are deeply saddened by the scale of destruction caused by the flooding in Mokwa. This contribution is to support the recovery efforts and express our empathy with the people affected,” Zulum said.

While expressing sympathy with the government and people of Niger State, Zulum emphasised the importance of subnational collaboration in addressing climate-related disasters. He also called on the Federal Government to establish a comprehensive framework for disaster prevention and management.

Responding, the Niger State governor appreciated his Borno State counterpart for what he described as a “timely and generous intervention.” 


     

     

    “This donation is timely and will go a long way in aiding our response and rehabilitation efforts,” he said, adding, “It also reflects the strong ties and shared challenges between our states.”

    Bago further assured that the funds would be utilised transparently.

    He noted that efforts were being intensified to discourage people from settling in flood-prone areas to prevent future tragedies.

    The ICIR reported the state government as saying 1,000 residents were missing, while death toll from the disaster had exceeded 200.

