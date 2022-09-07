Zulum visits Bama hospital at night, orders employment of doctors, nurses from community

BORNO State governor Babagana Zulum has ordered immediate employment of Bama indigenes qualified to work as doctors and nurses.

Zulum gave the order when he paid an unscheduled visit to the state-run General Hospital in the community, Monday night.

The governor left Maiduguri at 7:30 pm for the community and headed for the hospital, where he met workers on duty at 10 pm.

A statement on his Facebook Page on Tuesday noted that he was in the state for humanitarian activities.

Zulum is fond of paying unscheduled visits to public institutions to sanction or reward employees.

In 2020, he rewarded Obiagelli Mazi, a primary school teacher of Igbo extraction who had worked as a teacher in the state for more than 30 years.

Zulum was at the Shehu Sanda Kyarimi Primary school in Jere Local Government Area of the state on an unannounced visit and met only Obiagelli waiting for her pupils.

- Advertisement -

Apart from a cash reward of N100,000, the teacher got an accelerated promotion from a teacher to an assistant headmistress.

The governor has also punished employees who were not at their duty posts when he visited public institutions unannounced.

In June 2020, he was at Ngala General Hospital in the state, where he suspended all medical staff for dereliction of duty.

Similarly, in May 2021, the governor suspended the management of his alma mater, Ramat Polytechnic in the state capital, Maiduguri, for “running nearly a dead school”.

On Monday, at Bama, after assessing the General Hospital, the governor requested from the medical doctor and nurses the challenges facing the hospital.

“The governor observed himself that some air-conditioners and fans at the wards were not functioning while the solar system providing alternative electricity needed upgrade.

“Zulum directed the hospital’s management, led by the chief medical director, to compile an urgent report on their immediate needs and submit it to him through the state’s commissioner of health, Professor Mohammed Arab, who is in Bama with the governor.

- Advertisement -

“Governor Zulum also announced automatic employment opportunities to citizens of Bama who possess medical qualifications to serve as medical doctors, nurses and pharmacists in order for them to increase the current number of medical personnel at the general hospital and primary healthcare centres.”

The governor, who is in the company of some of his cabinet members and party chieftains, will spend some days in Bama for humanitarian and development activities.

Bama is one of the communities in Borno State which had been heavily terrorised by insurgents over the past decade.