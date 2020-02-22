$100m loot to Bagudu: PDP tasks NASS to conduct forensic probe on Buhari’s Presidency

FOLLOWING the allegation of $100 million diversions to Abubakar Bagudu, the Kebbi State Governor, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday tasked members of the National Assembly (NASS) to conduct a forensic probe of the Presidency.

The major opposition party said it is time for the lawmakers to rescue the country against “illegalities” committed by the President Muhammadu Buhar administration.

“The PDP, therefore, calls on the NASS to immediately redeem the image of our nation by invoking its statutory instruments to order a forensic investigation into the handling of repatriated funds given a huge corruption that has pervaded the Presidency,” the party added.

The ICIR had earlier reported, February, how the Jersey government, United States government and the Nigerian government signed a pact to repatriate $308million loot stolen by the late General Sani Abacha.

Few days after, the $308million described as the world’s largest asset recovery across the borders was shared before the major players returned home.

However, following a report by Bloomberg accusing the Buhari administration of planning to transfer $100 million from the recovered sum to Bagudu, the presidency has remained silent.

“The report that the Buhari-led government has been blocking attempts to recover part of the looted funds traced to Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, the Chairman of APC Governors Forum, who was reportedly indicted by the WhiteHouse for allegedly helping in transferring billions of dollar out of the country during the military era, speaks volumes of the corruption and concealments going on in the Buhari Presidency,” the party alleged in a statement shared on its social media handle.

“The recent revelation of huge corruption in the Buhari administration has further exposed the fact that the administration has been living a lie; parading as saints with false anti-corruption posturing, whereas it has been swimming in a huge ocean of corruption and massive treasury looting.”

Meanwhile, Bagudu was accused of being the arrowhead for the late Abacha while the nation’s resources are being fleeced.

Upon his return to the country, Bagudu was elected as Senator from 2009 to 2015, and thereafter became Kebbi state governor who is currently enjoying his second term in office.

The party, however, blamed the current government of being an accomplice rather than promoting social justice and fighting corruption.

It maintained that the supposed anti-corruption drive, “speaks volumes of the corruption and concealments going on in the Buhari Presidency.”

“It is clear that the Buhari Presidency has further smeared itself, and no longer commands the trust and confidence of stakeholders within and outside the country in its fight against corruption.”

“There is already apprehension in the public space of huge complicity and patronizing of corruption under President Buhari’s watch, which is directly responsible for our worsening corruption rating, a comatose economy, hardship and untold suffering which have turned our nation into world’s poverty capital,” the party alleged.

It further blamed the party for being silent on the accusation stressing that failure of the Presidency to “give a direct response to the issues raised by the White House State Department only validates the widely held position within and outside our country that the administration is not only irredeemably corrupt but also serves as a haven for corrupt individuals.