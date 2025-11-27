back to top

14 journalists shortlisted for 20th Wole Soyinka Investigative Reporting Award

Media News
14 journalists shortlisted for 20th Wole Soyinka Investigative Reporting Award
The shortlisted journalists for the awards
Mustapha USMAN
THE Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) has shortlisted 14 journalists for the 20th edition of its awards – the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting (WSAIR).

A statement by the centre stated that this year’s edition is considered historic as it reflects 20 years of exposing corruption, defending democracy, and holding power to account.

The statement noted that the finalists were chosen from a total of 184 entries submitted across the country, following careful deliberation by the 2025 WSAIR judges’ board chaired by Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, a Professor and Director of the Institute of Continuing Education, University of Lagos.

The shortlisted journalists include Kingsley Jeremiah, Ann Godwin, Tina Todo, Julius Osahon, and Monday Osayende of The Guardian; Muslim Yusuf of Trust TV; Victor Asowata of The Will; Ugonma Mathias of African Angle; Kunle Adebajo of HumAngle

Others are Afeez Hanafi of Daily Trust; Elliot Ovadje of The Punch; Isah Ismaila of HumAngle Media; Emenike Chukwuemeka of New Telegraph; and freelance reporter Theophilus Adedokun with National Record.

Their stories, the centre noted, demonstrate the courage, depth, and public-interest focus that have defined WSAIR’s legacy since its inception in 2005.

The winners will be announced at the WSAIR presentation ceremony and WSCIJ@20 anniversary celebration on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at the AGIP Recital Hall, MUSON Centre, Lagos, alongside the conclusion of the two-day Amplify In-depth Media Conference and Awards.

The conference, which runs virtually on December 8 and 9, will feature 11 speakers, including Professor Rosental Alves of the University of Texas at Austin and Khadija Patel, Director of the International Fund for Public Interest Media, under the theme “Investigative Reporting and the Future of Truth.”

“Since 2005, WSAIR has recognised and celebrated journalists across print, radio, television, photography, online media, and editorial cartoons whose reporting exposes injustice, holds power to account, and advances the public interest.

“The award has been hosted on the International Anti-Corruption Day and the eve of Human Rights Day since 2009 to highlight the significance of these days and their connection to investigative reporting and democracy. This 20th anniversary edition carries added meaning, not only crowning the 2025 winners, but honouring two decades of reporters who have set the standard for integrity, courage, and impact in Nigerian journalism,” the centre added.

Mustapha Usman is an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: musman@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

