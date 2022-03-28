14 Nigerian governors seek foreign investment in Dubai

— 1 min read

FOURTEEN Nigerian governors are visiting Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to seek foreign investment.

The governors, including those of Abia, Niger, Sokoto and Bayelsa states, will participate in the 11th Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) in Dubai from March 29 with the hope of attracting foreign direct investments valued at $15 billion from businesses and other organisations in the UAE.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Monday by spokesperson of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo.

According to the statement, the event is to be anchored on behalf of the governors by the head of the Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation Cooperation, Sheik Abdallah.

During the summit, Abia State governor Okezie Ikpeazu will have a business to government meeting with SALIC, and also meet with Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Markaz, Elite Agro and Sharaf Group Investment.

He is also expected to grace the AIM startup event to acquire a comparative advantage with startup companies in Abia State.

The statement further disclosed that Bayelsa State governor Duoye Diri will meet with representatives of El-Sewedy Electric and AMEA power.

Diri will finalise his activities by attending the closing ceremony and Dubai declaration of the World Investment Forum.

Niger State governor Abubakar Sani Bello will be seeking $184 million investment into his state by first meeting AIM’s high-level networking group, the statement said.

According to the statement, Bello is concentrating on presenting Niger State’s potential as an agricultural industrial processing zone in the expectation that huge sums will be ploughed into agriculture infrastructure.

The statement added that Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal will seek investment that would improve issues relating to the state cement industry, livestock production, housing construction, and construction of a state-of-the-art medical facility.

It was further disclosed in the statement that nine other governors will be pitching their states in two presentations each before selected international business personalities who have indicated willingness to bring foreign direct investments into Nigeria within the shortest possible time.