Nigerian man accuses German restaurant of racism

NewsDiaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Blessed and his Ukranian wife.

A NIGERIAN man who fled Ukraine due to the ongoing war has called out staff of a restaurant in Mannheim, Germany, over alleged racial discrimination.

According to @official_blessed03, he and his Ukrainian wife had gone to the restaurant but were told to leave after waiting for over an hour without their order.

In one of the videos he posted on Instagram, a worker at the restaurant was heard telling the couple to go back to “where they came from”.

The staff further called the police on the couple after his wife expressed anger over the way he left them to attend to other customers who arrived later.

“Guys this restaurant in Mannheim @spaghettioper_offiziell are full of racists/nazis/xenophobes staffs we was there to order food and after waiting for over 1.5hr he told us to go back to where we come from Ukraine,” he wrote.

“Even called the police on us because my wife got pissed of how he was literally leaving us and going to attend to other customers that arrived after us while taking down our order. Kindly help me report this page and show them @spaghettioper_offiziell that nobody has the right to make mockery of any country facing war,” he wrote.

