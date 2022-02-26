Canada’s education minister orders investigation into allegations of racism against Nigerian child

— 1 min read

Stephen Lecce

Ontario’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce has ordered an investigation into the incident that led an elementary school to call the Police on a Nigerian child accused of not cooperating during class and behaving violently, saying under no scenario should Police be called to remove a four-year-old student.

In an incident that occurred last November, the Kitchener’s John Sweeney Catholic Elementary School was accused of isolating the child in a separate room and denying access to the washroom which led to the child urinating on himself.

“Black and racialised parents continue to deal with these unacceptable situations that only demoralise and harm their children and families. It’s just unacceptable and that’s why I decided to send in a review, to understand what transpired and to ensure it doesn’t happen again. We have to do better,” Lecce said.

Advocates for Black families had accused the school of racism, but the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) had looked into the issue but maintained its actions followed provincially established policies and procedures, adding that it welcomed the review.

“While the actions taken on this situation followed provincially established policies and procedures, we welcome the objective analysis and the opportunity to learn how provincial practice can be refined and improved to better serve all our students.

“Perhaps through this review, a change in these policies may be considered. We are also committed to an elimination of all forms of systemic racism ad bias within the schools of WCDSB,” a statement from the Board said.

President of Nigerians in the Region of Waterloo Fidelia Ukueje, who spoke to the press, said the process followed by the school lacked empathy or care for the well-being of the child.

“It was very clear that at the end of the day, there was systemic and anti-Black racism at the heart of all that happened today,” said Ukueje.

The Chief Advocacy Officer of Parents of Black Children Charline Grant said the incident represented the criminalisation of Black boys and children in the school system.

“It starts as early as kindergarten. This is insane behaviour that we’re seeing. It is child abuse. It is systems abuse,” Grant said.